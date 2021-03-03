TNRD logo

TNRD to examine excessive spending by former CAO

Recommendation will go to the TNRD board on March 1.

The chair of the Thompson Nicola Regional District is recommending a third-party independent review of the board’s past expenditures, following an investigation into the credit card expenses by former CAO Sukh Gill.

Ken Gillis said in a press conference Monday that the recommendation will go to the TNRD board on March 11 and he hopes it will be done as “expeditiously as possible.”

“We’re hoping a fulsome financial review will expose these things,” Gillis said. “There will be absolutely nothing kept from the public on that.”

TNRD Area E (Bonaparte Plateau) director Sally Watson, said she is pleased the board is finally addressing the issue of excessive spending, which has been part of a “culture of entitlement” at the TNRD for years.

“For me, the excessive dinners and the open tap were particularly irritating,” she said.

READ MORE: Year-in-review: TNRD to work on connecting people in 2021

She noted directors who did not support high-end hotel rooms and dinners at the Union of B.C. Municipalities Convention were not welcome to attend. In the past five years, she added, the board spent more than $26,000 networking with each other at the UBCM when it could have limited the costs to $5,000 for the directors’ banquet.

“None of us are saints. Indeed I did attend some of those dinners,” she said in her monthly TNRD update. “As a member of the board I was advised to ‘go along’ to get along and it would be easier to get my initiatives passed at the board level if I joined the group.”

She added directors should be paying for their own dinners and filling out their expenses themselves to be reimbursed.

Gillis said the board accepts “full responsibility and we are fully accountable” for the excessive spending by the former CAO. However, he said while there were things that came to light in the past few months that were “impossible to justify,” it was “unfortunate” that Gill was seen as “frittering away” taxpayer dollars.

He argued the vast majority of the money was spent on “legitimate items that needed to be picked up” such as booking hotel rooms for the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention. Gillis added a policy allowing two taxpayer-funded drinks at TNRD functions is likely to be eliminated, he said, while he expects credit card expenses will also be scrutinized.

He noted all expenses now have to be signed off the chair or vice-chair.

“Unless we want to incur the wrath of the public no excessive expenses are likely to be signed off by the chair in the future as far as I’m concerned.”

@ksinoski
kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Thompson Nicola Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Conservation officer game for anything

Just Posted

A health worker holds a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to members of the police at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Mainz, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP)
43 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

368 cases in the region remain active

A 100 Mile RCMP officer stands watch at the intersction of Highway 97 and Horse Lake Road. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Volunteers, police search Highway 97 for articles related to high-speed chase

Search will stretch from Canco Gas Station in Lac La Hache to 150 Mile House.

100 Mile Conservation Officer Joel Kline and YEP student Jill Matlock found themselves wrangling four horses on Highway 97 on Feb. 17. The horses were travelling at a steady trot up the highway after escaping their corral. (Jill Matlock photo - submitted).
Conservation officers wrangle horses on Highway 97

Jill Matlock never expected to be herding four horses in a truck.

An aerial photograph captures snowmobile tracks in the Cameron Ridge area earlier this year, which is closed to snowmobilers. The closures are in place to protect sensitive caribou herds. (Conservation Officer Service photo)
Snowmobilers fined for operating in closed caribou habitat near Likely, B.C.

The investigation revealed they had spent several hours in the closure leaving extensive tracks

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

423 cases remain active in the region

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for British Columbia in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
7 additional deaths and 542 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Provincial health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases linked to variants of concern

The City of Vancouver estimates there are 3,500 Canada geese in the city right now, and that number is growing. (Bruce Hogarth)
Help tame Vancouver’s Canada goose population by reporting nests: park officials

The city is asking residents to be on the lookout so staff can remove nests or addle eggs

Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson (Office of the Chief Justice)
Judge questions whether B.C.’s top doctor appreciated right to religious freedom

Lawyer for province says Dr. Henry has outlined the reasons for her orders publicly

A sample of guns seized at the Pacific Highway border crossing from the U.S. into B.C. in 2014. Guns smuggled from the U.S. are used in criminal activity, often associated with drug gangs. (Canada Border Service Agency)
B.C. moves to seize vehicles transporting illegal firearms

Bill bans sale of imitation or BB guns to young people

BC Housing minister David Eby is concerned that Penticton council’s decision to close a local homeless shelter will result in a “tent city” similar to this one in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / Black Press file)
‘Disappointed and baffled’ B.C. housing minister warns of tent city in Penticton

Penticton council’s decision to close a local homeless shelter could create tent city, says David Eby

A recently published study out of UBC has found a link between life satisfaction levels and overall health. (Pixabay)
Satisfied with life? It’s likely you’re healthier for it: UBC study

UBC psychologists have found those more satisfied with their life have a 26% reduced risk of dying

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
Federal panel recommends 4-month gap between COVID vaccine doses due to limited supply

The recommendation applies to all COVID-19 vaccines currently approved in Canada

A vial of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a family doctor office, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 in Paris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Christophe Ena
Trudeau ‘optimistic’ that timeline for rollout of COVID vaccines can be accelerated

Canada set to receive more than 6M COVID-19 vaccine dose than initially expected, by end of March

Beginning late Tuesday, anti-pipeline protesters blocked the intersection of Hastings Street and Clark Drive in Vancouver. (Instagram/Braidedwarriors)
Demonstrators block key access to Vancouver port over jail for pipeline protester

They group is protesting a 90-day jail sentence handed to a fellow anti-pipeline protester

Most Read