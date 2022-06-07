TNRD advises residents to prepare for rising waters

Higher-than-normal flows are forecast for the North and South Thompson Rivers

The Clearwater River on June 7 before off the Old North Thompson Highway.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is advising residents to prepare for rising waters due to the annual spring freshet. Snowmelt has been delayed because of cooler temperatures.

“We have had a cooler-then-normal spring in the TNRD, which has delayed the snowmelt in upper elevations by multiple weeks,” said Kevin Skrepnek, emergency program coordinator, in a statement released Tuesday, June 7. “These conditions have led to an extremely high snowpack in certain areas, and an elevated flood risk fro melting snow.”

High-then-normal flows are forecast for the North and South Thompson Rivers in particular, due to the spring freshet. The regional district also noted smaller tributaries and watercourses throughout the region could also be impacted by potential heavy rain events in the coming weeks.

Areas impacted by the 2021 atmospheric river flooding or wildfires could be particularly vulnerable to spring freshet flooding.

Sand and sandbags have been deployed by the TNRD to a number of communities where flooding is expected. The regional district reminds landowners that they are responsible for protection of their property, including the placement of sandbags.

To find out where to pick up sand and sandbags in the TNRD contact (250) 377-7188, emergency@tnrd.ca or use the evacuation status map on the TNRD website. Locations include Blackpool Fire Hall, Little Fort Community Centre and Birch Island Park.

When taking sand, residents are asked to bring your own shovel and only take what you need.

Residents are also reminded the Little Fort Ferry is temporarily closed due to high water.

Those who would like to know more about how to prepare for flooding can visit the province’s Flood Preparedness Guide.



newsroom@clearwatertimes.com

