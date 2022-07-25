Timmies Camp Day raises $8,000

From left: 100 Mile Fire Rescue firefighter Ryen Oldegbers and chief Roger Hollander helped Gurlal Mudhar raise some money by washing cars with captain Dave Bissat, right, at Tim Hortons Camp Day fundraiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Fire Rescue captain Dave Bissat (left) washes a car with the help of chief Roger Hollander and Ryen Oldegbers last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Gurlal Mudhar collects donations for Tim Horton’s Camp Day fundraiser from motorists in exchange for a free car wash. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Gurlal Mudhar collects donations for Tim Horton’s Camp Day fundraiser from motorists in exchange for a free car wash. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Tim Horton’s Camp Day drew a crowd last week.

100 Mile Fire Rescue Fire chief Roger Hollander and crew members helped to wash windows and mufflers at a by-donation car wash last Wednesday, July 13.

“This is kind of nice because we’re not at an incident where someone is hurt,” Hollander said. “(Washing cars) is actually something we’re really good at it because we wash our fire trucks when we get back from every call.”

Tim Hortons owners Janice and Chad Lecompte also offered several events inside, including “guess the jellybeans,” a balloon pop and a hat-building station for children.

The event raised $8,540 locally.

“It’s been good, our first event back to roughly normal, so I think everyone’s enjoying it there,” Chad said. “We get to send some local kids to camp who couldn’t go otherwise and that’s the whole purpose, to support the less privileged kids.”



