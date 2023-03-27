Tickets on sale for Lions Shopping Spree

100 Mile Lions Club publicity chair Chris Nickless is looking forward to the first 100 Mile Lions Club Shopping Spree held in three years. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A $5 ticket could net you a $500 shopping spree at 100 Mile FreshCo this spring.

The 100 Mile Lions Club has partnered with the grocery store to revive the 100 Mile Lions Club Shopping Spree. Lions publicity chair Chris Nickless said this will be the first Shopping Spree held since 2019, after COVID shut them down for three years. Nickless said they’re looking forward to holding this fundraiser.

“The club donates throughout the community and (events like this) are how we raise funds,” he said. “When we hear all the criticisms about the cost of groceries (right now) a $500 shopping spree won’t buy you as much as it used to but it’s still $500.”

There are only 1,500 tickets, Nickless noted, which are on sale now for $5 each at Donex Pharmacy & Department Store, Exquisite Florals & Gifts, the Crafter’s Market, Our Kitchen Corner or from any Lions member. Nickless said they tend to sell out a week before the draw, so he encourages the community to buy their tickets now.

Tickets are on sale, while supplies last, and the winner will be drawn on May 15. The first runner-up will receive a $200 FreshCo gift card, while the second runner-up will receive a framed Robert Bateman print.

The winner will do their $500 shopping spree at FreshCo a few days after the draw, depending on their availability. Nickless said they’ll have five minutes to race throughout the store and gather as many groceries as they can, with the assistance of Lions members.

“It’s a lot of fun, because as you can imagine racing up and down the aisles with a buggy trying to get all these groceries in there (is fun),” Nickless said.

FreshCo owner-operator Daniel Broddy said he’s looking forward to taking part in the shopping spree again.

“The Lions do a lot of good in town and we’re just trying to do our part to give them a platform to be able to do that,” he said. “With everything in town, if you can find a need to fill, you should do it.”

Broddy said the last time the store participated they were still a Safeway and he had just taken over ownership. He said that year’s winners, a couple, raced throughout the store, reminding him of old game shows. He noted that $500-worth of groceries is a lot of food at his store.

Nickless said that after the spree the food will be rung through a cash register until $500 is reached. If the winner wishes to buy any remaining food left in their carts, they are welcome to.

“We’re happy to be able to do anything to support the community and provide some fun for the community,” Nickless said.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House