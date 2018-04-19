Thrift store reopens in Lac la Hache

An old saying – April showers bring May flowers – in my case all these showers are doing is melting the snow on the driveway and giving me lots of slush and mud. I think there are people out there that would pay me just for the opportunity of mud bogging!

Thrift store opening

The Thrift Store reopened on April 7 and opening day was a total success! There was quite a rush for 11 a.m. but by the time I got there it had calmed down somewhat.

I spent a pleasant hour checking out the new inventory and shopping, definitely a good way to spend some spare time.

Bingo

The hottest spot in town right now is the Community Hall for bingo on Wednesday nights! Last week we had one of the largest crowds, approximately 140 people came out trying to win the big progressive jackpot. It did not go but the two smaller jackpots did ($400+ and $500+). The hall was packed and it was a bit noisy for sure and extremely busy!

We are expecting the same thing for this coming week.

It would be nice to see you all, just make sure you have a place to sit before getting into the lineup.

Vandalism

Our local gas station/food mart was a victim of some lowlifes again, but this time they just managed to bend the front door, so they were not successful in getting in. It definitely would be nice if all this vandalism could be brought to a stop and soon.

Crib

There is an upcoming event everyone would be interested in! Another crib tournament will be held at the Pioneer Center on April 28, mark it on your calendar. For more information, you can call Mary at 250-396-4093.

Ice cream

With this iffy weather, the ice cream shack is late opening up this year, but they are hoping to reopen on April 28. A good time to stop by would be after finishing up at the crib tournament.

I personally can’t wait for a nice sunny warm day to sample one of the delicious flavours.