Thompson Nicola Regional Library offers summer reading club

The Thompson Nicola Regional Library (TNRL) has begun a summer reading club for infants, children, teens and adults and they are inviting people living in the Thompson Nicola Regional District to register and participate this summer for the chance to win a grand prize.

Registration for the TNRL summer reading club originally opened on Monday, June 19 and the club itself began on July 6 and will run until August 29. Participants are invited to register for and participate in four categories of the club through tnrl.ca. These categories include:

Read to Me Club: For ages 0-5.

Summer Reading Club: For ages 6-12.

Teen Summer Challenge: For ages 12-18.

Adult Summer Reading Club: For ages 18+.

Those who wish to participate but don’t have reliable internet can do so by contacting their local library and placing an order for Library Takeout. The library with which you register should also be the one you refer to for other SRC submissions. The closest TNRL Library to 100 Mile House is to the south in Clinton and the mobile library going through the 70 Mile and South Green Lake area.

There are also two additional challenges for young readers to partake in, Journey Through Space for ages six to 12 and READO for ages zero to five. Challenges may be submitted through tnrl.ca.

Participants without Internet access can call their local library at the end of the summer to book an appointment to submit their challenges. Completed reading logs and challenges must be submitted by September 12 to enter the Grand Prize draws.

Adults and teenagers can also take part by logging reading minutes or by completing a series of challenges with details and registration info available at tnrl.ca.

For more information about the summer reading club, please visit tnrl.ca or contact them directly at summerreading@tnrd.ca.

