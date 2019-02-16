Thirty-seven people attended the annual Memorial Ride to remember the club members who have passed away

Green Lake Snowmobile Club president John Sullivan braved the frigid temperatures to grill the hot dogs at the annual Memorial Ride on Feb. 3. Ken Alexander photos.

Green Lake Snowmobile Club (GLSC) president John Sullivan says the turnout (37 people) for the annual Memorial Ride was the largest he has seen in years.

Unfortunately, the temperature dipped to below -20 Celsius and the ride portion of the event, which is held to remember longtime members who have passed away, had to be cancelled.

Everything had to be done inside the clubhouse.

Sullivan adds John Nesbitt did a great job of reading the growing list of past members and he had humorous anecdotes for many of them. Nesbitt’s comments had the audience nodding their heads, chuckling and laughing out loud at some funny stories throughout his presentation.

Sullivan says the reading of the memorial list becomes more relevant for those who have been longtime club members and community residents.

This year, the traditional hotdog roast was done on a barbecue fuelled by the newly-installed natural gas system.

Snowarama Poker Ride

The annual Snowarama Poker Ride fundraiser, which is open to the public, will be held on Feb. 17 starting with registration at the clubhouse (176 Green Lake South Rd.) at 10 a.m., with the event winding up around 1 p.m.

All of the money from the GLSC’s charity poker ride benefits the BC Lions Society for Children with Disabilities summer camps.

There were concerns about the lack of snow for Snowarama, but recent snowfall and freezing temperatures helped retain the snow base.

Due to logging activity in the area of the trails, the route had to be altered this year for safety reasons.

However, the route has been altered in the past, and it will still provide a good ride for participants.

While there isn’t a fee to participate in the poker ride, participants will be encouraged to make a donation to the BC Lions Society.

Pledge sheets will be available at the 70 Mile General Store prior to the event and at the clubhouse during the 10 a.m. registration.

The poker-ride format will see participants ride to five checkpoints and select a card at each one.

The person with the best hand will win a prize. Participants will also be able to buy a new hand when they get back to the clubhouse.

There will be several prizes thanks to the generous donations from the community.

Trails will be groomed for the poker run and there will be a concession for participants to fuel up after the ride.

Following the ride, there will be a campfire so people can keep warm until the prize presentation.

AGM slated

There will be an annual general meeting at the clubhouse on March 4 at 7 p.m.

All members are encouraged to attend.

Signs

Trail signs that were destroyed during the 2017 wildfire, including some that were lost to vandalism, have been replaced by Recreation Sites and Trails BC.

“That will bring the marking of our trails back up to snuff again,” says Sullivan.

The signs will be installed in the spring when volunteers can use quads and a small generator to do the work on the large trail system.