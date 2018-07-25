Third time lucky for Lone Butte Rocks

Al Jones’ regular correspondence for the Lone Butte and Horse Lake area

Third time lucky proved to be true for this year’s Lone Butte Rocks. The weather was great with record attendance after having to be cancelled twice last year due to the wildfire situation The caboose museum was a hit with several hundred people, from all over the province going through and signing the guest book.

Mark Allen and Orlena Meier played for over five hours at the park with only one short break for lunch. We received many positive compliments on their music. They used to perform together many years ago.

The Historical Association is planning another garage sale on Saturday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Lone Butte Fire Department gave rides through town and had an open house with the music of the Cariboo Ramblers.

The Community Hall was the hub of activities including laser tag, fooseball, bouncy castle, and the Maverick petting zoo. Community Association President Natalie Sass said the face painting had a line up all day and they have some ideas for games to play next year but they were impressed by the patience shown by the kids while they waited their turn.

Sass said the pie eating contest was “a huge hit” and thanks were given to Donex Pharmacy for the prize donation and CRD director Brian Coakley for judging the event. Lone Butte Rocks is supported by a BC gaming grant and the CRD and wouldn’t be possible without the help of all the people who volunteer.

conducted the tours and said “when people came in, they didn’t know what to expect and were really surprised at the history there”. She said “it was awesome and so much fun to tell about the history, as she has lived in the area for many years. Everybody loved it.”

