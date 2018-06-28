Compiled by the Age Friendly Society, the directory puts important services at your fingertips

Hot off the press, the South Cariboo Seniors Resource Directory is here. Beth Audet photo.

The long-hoped-for Senior’s Resource Directory has been completed.

The 24-paged directory will be delivered to various pick-up points in town and is already available at the library and district office in 100 Mile House.

Mary Shennum, vice president of the Age Friendly Society, says the need for a directory arose at their monthly programs where they heard many seniors saying there weren’t any good resources for them.

“There are resources, it’s just where do you look for them,” she said.

Over half of the South Cariboo population are seniors, according to Shennum. “That’s a very important group of people.”

Since the Age Friendly Society covers such a large area, it made sense for them to take on this project.

First copies of the directory were handed out at last week’s Senior Resource Fair and Shennum said people have been impressed with the product.

Some people didn’t know what they were being handed at the time and went back to give her feedback.

“They’ve been surprised at the information that’s in there,” and how valuable it is, she said.

So what’s in it?

Emergency and healthcare numbers are right up front for easy access. As you flip through you’ll find activities, clubs, social groups, churches, financial, legal, transportation and immigration services. There’s also an LGBTQ section.

The society worked hard to make sure all services and businesses were included – handing out forms, making phone calls and knocking on doors.

The directory is completely free for everyone thanks to a grant from the BC Association of Community Response Networks.

No business or club featured inside was charged either.

The project took five months of work and hundreds of volunteer hours.

Shennum says she, too, is happy with the product and hopes it will arm seniors with “information to make their lives easier.”

Residents outside of town will have access to the directory through designated members of the society.

Gayle Dunsmuir and Lea Smirfitt in 100 Mile House;

Dave Shaw-Maclaren in 108 Mile Ranch

Bruce Madu in Lac la Hache;

Margo Wagner in Forest Grove and Canim Lake;

Elsie Urquhart on the Canim Lake Reserve;

Pam Canty, Jody Malm and Mary Shennum in the Interlakes area;

Sally Watson in 70 Mile House.

For general inquiries call Gayle Dunsmuir at 250-395-4290, Lea Smirfitt at 250-791-6406 or Mary Shennum at 250-593- 4152.

The Age Friendly Society would like to thank Diane Hopp, a member of the Bridge Lake Photo Group, for graciously letting them use her owl photo for their cover page.

