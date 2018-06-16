The Senior’s Resource Fair will link seniors and families to services through 50 exhibits

‘I think it’s incredible for a community our size to have a response like this. We’re really pleased.’

The Senior’s Resource Fair, run by the Age Friendly Society of the South Cariboo, aims to present the whole gamut of activities, supports and services available to seniors and their families.

Lea Smirfitt, executive director for the society, said they set out to make the fair as welcoming and well-rounded as possible.

“More than one in two people in the South Cariboo is 55 or older,” she said. “So what we’re trying to do on all sides is raise awareness of seniors in our community and raise awareness of the supports and services and activities that keep seniors well.”

Having relocated from the 100 Mile Community Hall to the South Cariboo Rec Centre for its third year, the fair will feature more resources than ever.

“Basically we had outgrown the community hall,” said Smirfitt, adding that they were maxing out on space and would end up having to turn away exhibitors.

As of Monday afternoon, about 50 exhibitors had signed up to participate, up from 30 in previous years.

This year’s list of exhibitors includes a wide variety of community activities, health promotion and emergency services, and financial and legal support.

“We’ve connected across the gamut,” said Smirfitt. “I think it’s incredible for a community our size to have a response like this. We’re really pleased.”

Smirfitt said the goal of the event extends beyond simply informing seniors of what’s available in the community. It also gives old friends the opportunity to hang out.

“One of the important parts of the fair is people’s ability to visit, to get together, socialize. It attracts people across the South Cariboo, so sometimes people lose touch because their friends have moved,” she said.

The larger venue means people will also get to enjoy a larger cafe and refreshment area.

The fair is all about creating “linkages,” according to Smirfitt, whether that be educationally or socially.

“We’re trying to link anyone,” not just seniors or people over the age of 55, but also their families and anyone looking for resources to support their families.

As an added bonus, the complete Seniors Resource Directory will also be dispersed at the fair.

Smirfitt said the Age Friendly Society is credited with organizing the event, but that it’s taken the support of the entire community.

Funding came in from the BC Association of Community Response Networks and support came in from individual volunteers as well as the District of 100 Mile and the various communities in the South Cariboo.

“This is really a community event that wouldn’t be possible without all of this community support.”

The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the South Cariboo Rec Centre, in 100 Mile House, on Thursday, June 21.

Admission and refreshments are by donation.

Any potential exhibitor wishing to be a part of the fair is asked to please contact Canlan Ice Sports, who has been assisting with the layout and bookings, as soon as possible by calling 250-395-1353.

