The Rundown: Clinton News

Employment opportunity with Public Works Department

The Village of Clinton is currently seeking to fill a position for a full-time labourer in the Public Works Department. Job duties for the position include the provision of public works such as water, sanitary, solid waste, and sidewalks, as well as parks maintenance. The role is for a 40-hour work week and extends from the date of hire until October 2018. Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 3.

For additional details about the position and its requirements, visit the Village of Clinton’s website at http://bit.ly/2K7IjJZ./.

Council highlights: July 25

On Wednesday, July 25, a public hearing was held in the Village of Clinton council chambers to address Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 555, Cannabis Retail. Afterwards, the regular meeting of council took place and the 2017 Annual Report was presented.

Chief Administrative Officer Monika Schittek was present at the meeting, along with Mayor Jim Rivett and councillors Susan Swan and Wayne Marchant. Councillors Park and Guerin did not attend the public hearing but were present later for the regular meeting of council.

The public meeting displayed a positive response to retail sales of cannabis in the Village of Clinton, with support expressed from almost all members of the gallery. The meeting lasted less than half-an-hour and included plenty of clarification on what the municipality can and cannot do when it comes to regulating cannabis sales in the community.

The Mayor explained more than once that the government’s positioning on cannabis legalization is out of the municipality’s hands, but that the Village itself can have a say in matters such as the number of stores allowed in Clinton, the hours of operation for those businesses, and their distance from the school. These matters were previously discussed in a public information session as well as in the Cannabis Retail Sales survey distributed recently by the Village.

CAO Schittek also clarified for a member of the gallery that the assumption that a dispensary will be operated out of the B.C. liquor store is just that: an assumption, not a guarantee. One member of the gallery noted that Clinton’s desire for new opportunities and business—expressed in a video she viewed on the Village website—was what attracted her family to settle in Clinton. Consequently, she offered her support for potential cannabis sales in the community.

Many Clinton residents in the gallery, which consisted of 10 members of the public, also pointed out that they already travel to Kamloops to obtain their prescriptions for medical marijuana and cannabis extracts. Those residents suggested that if Clinton does not seize the opportunity that exists with cannabis retail sales, other communities will beat us to it. One resident commented that Clinton may have the opportunity to “be a model” for other communities when it comes to the retail sale of cannabis.

Previously, on July 11, council approved an amendment to the Village of Clinton’s Zoning Bylaw 439 (2007) to include retail sales of cannabis in the commercial zones C1 and C2 with the following restrictions: retail cannabis storefront locations must be restricted to a minimum of 600 meters from a school entrance, and no more than two cannabis retail sales locations will be allowed in Clinton.

Councillor Guerin was the only member of council opposed to each approved reading of the Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 555, Cannabis Retail Sales. At the regular meeting of council that followed Wednesday’s public hearing, council—with the exception of Councillor Guerin—approved the third reading of Bylaw No. 555, taking into account the comments from the public hearing that took place earlier that evening. A reminder that the public is always welcome to attend council meetings held in the council chambers at 1423 Cariboo Highway. The next regular council meeting will take place on Wednesday, August 8.

15th annual CiB Provincial Conference and Awards will be hosted in Clinton

The 15th Annual B.C. Communities in Bloom Provincial Conference and Awards will take place on Sept. 14 and 15 in the Village of Clinton. This September, the Clinton CiB committee hopes to tell a story of regeneration for the thousands who were affected by the fires of 2017.

The story will be told in our hometown, an area that was significantly impacted by the Elephant Hill wildfire. Hosting the conference in Clinton will provide a great economic boost for the Village and remind others that we survived the fires and are once again open for business.

On Friday, Sept. 14 a welcome reception will take place at the Clinton Memorial Hall from 7 to 9 p.m. Community displays will be present, along with appetizers, alcoholic beverages, and a silent auction fundraiser for the B.C. CiB Society. On Saturday, September 15 there will be a continental breakfast at 8 a.m., followed by the keynote address about “Community Spirit”, which will be delivered by Sally Watson, TNRD Area “E” Director.

The morning conference sessions will follow, with Councillor Wendy Coomber of the Cache Creek Beautification Society speaking about the development of the McAbee Fossil Beds Heritage Site. Kat Chatten from the Gold Country Communities Society will present on the Geocaching program, followed by a presentation from registered professional forester and Clinton and District Community Forest General Manager Steve Law. Lastly, Clinton’s Wildfire Recovery Manager and Community Development Coordinator, Daniela Dyck, will make a presentation.

Following a break for lunch, there will be a slide presentation from Cache Creek Mayor John Ranta and Fire Chief Tom Moe, followed by a bus tour to Cache Creek and area, with a 4 p.m. return to Clinton. Saturday evening at 6 p.m. the doors of the Clinton Memorial Hall will open for the provincial awards. Charlette Edwards of the Pavilion Indian Band will begin with a welcome song, followed by a banquet dinner and the presentation of certificates, evaluation reports, 5-Bloom banners, and outstanding criteria trophies.

Finally, on Sunday, September 16, the B.C. CiB cash raffle draw will take place at 9 a.m. at the Cariboo Lodge, 1100 Cariboo Highway. For tickets and conference registration, contact Yvette May by phone at (250) 459-7725 or by email at ymay@bcwireless.com.



