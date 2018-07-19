The Rundown: Clinton News

Recreational cannabis becomes legal in Canada this October, and many small communities are in the process of responding to the changes legalization will bring. In Clinton, the Village recently provided residents with a survey to determine whether or not the municipality will choose to permit the retail sale of cannabis within the community.

The results of the Village of Clinton’s Cannabis Retail Sales survey are now available for review in a PDF accessible on the Village’s website at http://bit.ly/2NURP6k.

Overall, the findings of the thirteen-question survey indicate a positive response to the retail sale of cannabis in Clinton.

Still, an overarching desire for more knowledge and education on the subject is prominent in the survey’s results.

Ninety-three per cent of people who took the survey said that they know someone who uses or has used medical or other cannabis, and more than 97 per cent of participants said that they were aware of the pain reduction benefits of cannabis.

Eighty-five per cent expressed support for more education around the benefits of cannabis, and 83 per cent agreed that medical cannabis should be accessible in local stores.

The survey also included questions about the distance of any retail cannabis stores in the Village from the community’s school, and asked participants to weigh in on the number of stores that will be allowed, as well as the hours of operation for those stores.

The final question of the survey was “Should Clinton ban retail sales of all kinds of cannabis?” Almost 82 per cent of survey participants answered “no” to this question, voting in support of retail cannabis sales in Clinton. Eighteen per cent of survey participants answered “yes” to the Village of Clinton banning retail sales of all kinds of cannabis. A comment section was also included in the survey, with results displayed on the Village’s website. Those interested can also find meeting notes from the Cannabis Retail Sales public information meeting that took place on Tuesday, June 26. You can read the notes at http://bit.ly/2zEKnZU.

Computer assistance

Tech One-on-One computer assistance returns to the Clinton Library on Tuesday, Aug. 7 starting at 12:30 p.m.

For more information, or to make an appointment, call 250-459-7752.

Medieval Days

The “Clinton Wars”, or “Medieval Days”—a weekend event organized by the Society for Creative Anachronism—will take place between Friday, Aug. 3 and Monday, Aug. 6 this year above the Village of Clinton. The SCA is an international collective that gathers to study and re-create Medieval European cultures and their histories. For more information on this semi-private event, you’ll have to get in touch with an SCA member directly, or visit the Clinton Castle between Aug. 3 and 6 to experience what the SCA has to offer.

Civic election

All British Columbia municipalities will hold a civic election on October 20, 2018, which means that the Village of Clinton will be holding a fall election for its new mayor and council.

In an interview with Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal editor Barbara Roden in December 2017, Mayor Jim Rivett told Roden that he would not be running for mayor again in 2018. “Two terms is long enough,” said Rivett. “[It’s] time for new ideas to come in, and the only way to do that is if you change gears.”

When asked about his time as mayor, Rivett called it a “learning experience”, but not a very rewarding position because “you’re always in the cross-hairs of somebody who doesn’t like what you’re doing.” Mayor Rivett said the same goes for councillors, who often receive complaints. “People don’t turn out to give us their input,” he said. “But if we get the wrong idea for what should be done, we get criticized for it.

The people involved—the other mayors, the board of directors for the TNRD, the provincial ministers—they’re all wonderful people. But the community needs to have a better understanding of local government and what it actually does.”

Rivett clarified that he will not be running for mayor again because he believes that new ideas need to come into the community, alongside new people, “if nothing else to test out what’s being done and if it’s being done properly.” Village CAO Monika Schittek will be 2018’s Chief Election Officer, while Teri Allison will serve as Deputy Election Officer. More information on Clinton’s 2018 election will become available on the Village website in the near future.

To read The Journal’s full interview with Clinton Mayor Jim Rivett, go to http://bit.ly/2NTgtUM.



editorial@accjournal.ca

