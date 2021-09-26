The Orange Shirt Story comes to Storywalk

The Storywalk can be found by Parkside Art Gallery

Phyllis Webstad’s book, The Orange Shirt Story, illustrated by Brock Nicol, tells the story of her experiences of attending residential school, and the story of how an orange shirt she wore, purchased by her grandmother, was taken away from her.

Families in the South Cariboo looking for a way to recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation next week can do so at the StoryWalk installation at Parkside Art Gallery.

The StoryWalk will feature The Orange Shirt Story, by local author Phyllis Webstad, which tells of her experience as a young girl at the St. Joseph’s Mission in Williams Lake.

Staff from Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy will also be on site at the Parkside garden between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to hand out free teddy bears and children’s books by Indigenous authors.

“This is a day of acknowledgement and contemplation,” CCPL’s Kimberly Vance-Lundsbye said. “This story is suitable for people of all ages to read and discuss with their families to mark the day.”

The Orange Shirt Story will remain posted at the StoryWalk boards at Parkside through the weekend.

Earlier this year, the federal government passed legislation to make Sept. 30 a federal statutory holiday, following one of the 94 calls to action in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission report.



