Anglers invited to share their photos for Gateway to Fishing Adventures guide

Did you catch a fish that almost got away or one that you are excited to have landed?

The 100 Mile Free Press is looking for those amazing fish tales and photos for our annual Gateway to Fishing Adventures magazine. The free magazine features everything from the best lakes in the Cariboo to tall tales and tips on hooking a whopper.

If you’d like to be included in our guide, send your photos asap to kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net or post them on our FB in the comments.

Happy fishing!

100 Mile House