Flight the border collie walks along an obstacle at the Cariboo Agility Team’s agility course on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Miss Peggy Lee, a Nova Scotian duck tolling retriever, leaps through a hoop during her run at the Cariboo Agility Team’s 2021 Agility Trial. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Anna Beasley’s Beebe carefully runs down a ramp during her agility trials in 2021. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The Cariboo Agility Team returns to 100 Mile House this weekend for its thirteenth annual Dog Agility Trial.

The trial is set to take place at the baseball field by the South Cariboo Rec Centre Aug. 27-28. Dog trainer and agility judge Roxanne Ziefflie said they have 34 contestants coming to compete with 46 dogs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Several of the contestants are local South Cariboo residents competing for the first time.

“We have a few new members this year to help us out. We’re a very small club so all the people that come up to trial also volunteer to help it run, so it’s a really nice event for everybody,” Ziefflie said. “Some of the bigger trials in Vancouver have so many dogs to put through I think it’s stressful on people. At ours, people are much more relaxed and the hospitality is great.”

Dog agility is a sport that’s all about the relationship between owner and pet. Ziefflie said the dogs run, guided by their owners, through a series of obstacle courses created by the judges. Points are awarded for time, obedience and for avoiding mistakes.

If they qualify, Ziefflie said the dogs can work towards earning titles in starters, advanced and masters categories. While they’re no longer accepting new competitors, Ziefflie said she welcomes those interested in the sport to come out and watch.

“Anyone can come watch it, it’s open to the public to watch. They just have to stay outside the ball diamond and we just ask they keep their dogs under control so they’re not disturbing the dogs that are competing.”

Ziefflie said she and other members of the club will be happy to answer any questions during the trial. If anyone new to the sport would like to compete next year she plans to offer lessons in September. For more information, Ziefflie can be reached at radfordk9sports@shaw.ca.



