The Canim Lake Band drummers and dancers performing at the fair on Sep. 3, 2017, a smaller version of what was originally planned for the cancelled South Cariboo Summer Festival. File photo.

The Canim Lake Band will hold traditional pow-wow July 20-22

‘The pow-wow has come to represent how we traditionally gathered’

The Canim Lake band will hold its traditional pow-wow at the Canim Lake Arbour over the July 20 weekend, celebrating how First Nations people traditionally gathered.

Chief Helen Henderson said the pow-wow is not traditional to the Canim Lake band, however, was adopted as a way to come together and celebrate with one another.

“The pow-wow has come to represent how we traditionally gathered,” said Henderson.

The Tsq’escenemc people were originally nomadic, according to Henderson, uprooting their homes with each passing season.

She said the summer is an especially significant time because people hunted, fished and gathered stock for the winter. Ceremony helped them to thank mother earth for her provisions, she said.

RELATED: New Chief and council sworn in for Canim Lake Band

The pow-wow ceremony – the regalia and song – originated in the Plains and Henderson said they started incorporating the practice in their seasonal celebrations, starting with the 1985 Winter Fest.

“Today, we are able to honour and celebrate our children and yough through blanket ceremonies that could be used for coming of age, passing down the grown, first dance,” she said.

The pow-wow festivities will open with a Grand Entry, where dignitaries are invited to join dancers to “give thanks to the Creator.”

It will also include prayer, a princess pageant and retiring of the flags.

“All-in-all, it is a chance to gather, visit and celebrate with one another. Everyone is welcome!”

The pow-wow runs from Friday, July 20 to Sunday, July 22.

beth.audet@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lone Butte Rocks makes a ‘fabulous’ return

Just Posted

The Canim Lake Band will hold traditional pow-wow July 20-22

‘The pow-wow has come to represent how we traditionally gathered’

Driver ejected from vehicle caused Highway 97 closure

‘Speed is believed to be a factor in this collision’

100 Mile House gets ready for one of the province’s biggest archery shoots

The Big Horn Archery Club will host their traditional archery shoot on July 21 and 22

The Community Wildfire Resiliency Celebration united South Cariboo residents through shared experience

‘It’s hard to fully recover because you’re on edge all the time.’

Lone Butte Rocks makes a ‘fabulous’ return

The festival was cancelled twice last year after two evacuations due to wildfires

BC Games’ Athletes Corner: What’s your favourite pump up song?

Check out what’s playing in the earbuds of BC Summer Games athletes before they compete

Crosswalk vandalism leaves black mark for Cowichan as B.C. Games begin

Rainbow crosswalk defaced just days after being painted

Photo gallery: BC Games Day 1

A brief look at action from the 2018 BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley

Anti-pipeline campers digging in as eviction deadline expires

The City of Burnaby had ordered the Kinder Morgan pipeline protesters out for violating bylaws

Trump was taped talking of paying Playboy model: AP source

Source says former personal lawyer Michael Cohen secretly recorded discussion prior to 2016 election

BC toddler with ‘allergy’ to sun waiting for bone marrow transplant

Charlie Lock, 2, needs treatment for damage caused by rare disorder EPP

VIDEO: How to throw a frisbee

Ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows off the proper technique

Site C dam project plagued by problems: expert

E. Harvey Elwin expresses concern about internal BC Hydro and government documents

Seal attacks kayakers off northern Vancouver Island

‘It has to be one chance in a million of this happening.’

Most Read