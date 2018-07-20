The Canim Lake Band will hold traditional pow-wow July 20-22

‘The pow-wow has come to represent how we traditionally gathered’

The Canim Lake Band drummers and dancers performing at the fair on Sep. 3, 2017, a smaller version of what was originally planned for the cancelled South Cariboo Summer Festival. File photo.

The Canim Lake band will hold its traditional pow-wow at the Canim Lake Arbour over the July 20 weekend, celebrating how First Nations people traditionally gathered.

Chief Helen Henderson said the pow-wow is not traditional to the Canim Lake band, however, was adopted as a way to come together and celebrate with one another.

“The pow-wow has come to represent how we traditionally gathered,” said Henderson.

The Tsq’escenemc people were originally nomadic, according to Henderson, uprooting their homes with each passing season.

She said the summer is an especially significant time because people hunted, fished and gathered stock for the winter. Ceremony helped them to thank mother earth for her provisions, she said.

The pow-wow ceremony – the regalia and song – originated in the Plains and Henderson said they started incorporating the practice in their seasonal celebrations, starting with the 1985 Winter Fest.

“Today, we are able to honour and celebrate our children and yough through blanket ceremonies that could be used for coming of age, passing down the grown, first dance,” she said.

The pow-wow festivities will open with a Grand Entry, where dignitaries are invited to join dancers to “give thanks to the Creator.”

It will also include prayer, a princess pageant and retiring of the flags.

“All-in-all, it is a chance to gather, visit and celebrate with one another. Everyone is welcome!”

The pow-wow runs from Friday, July 20 to Sunday, July 22.

