The annual Watch Lake Fair was planned for Sept. 7

60 YEARS AGO (1963): The 19th annual Watch Lake fall fair was planned for September 7. The day-long event was sponsored by the Watch Lake Community and took place in the community hall. It featured fruits, vegetables, field crops, dairy produce, baking and canning. There was also displays of crocheting, knitting, sewing and hobby craft. Neil Livingston was president of the fair committee, Al Devitt was secretary-treasurer, and Mrs. Sadie Eden was assistant secretary. Percy Spiers was in charge of entertainment and organized a dance with a midnight supper.

37 YEARS AGO (1986): The Century Care Society’s fundraising program for Mill Site Lodge was selling a 100-recipe cookbook. The book featured a brief history of the Society and its efforts to push for an additional hospital facility in the village. The book sold for $5. Society secretary Dorothy Rendall said community support for the Mill Site Lodge fund had been outstanding. Although she did not give any figures, Rendall said a considerable amount” had been raised for the fund.

26 YEARS AGO (1997): An impaired driver chose the wrong house to go to for help when his car overturned in a ditch off Highway 97. He was driving southbound when his 1981 Toyota left the road. He crawled out of the vehicle and walked to a nearby residence which happened to be the home of an off-duty RCMP officer who called in a patrol car when the man showed signs of impairment. Analysis of breath samples showed the 31-year-old Maple Ridge man to be well in excess of the legal limit. He was issued a driving prohibition and was to face charges of impaired driving.

11 YEARS AGO (2012): The first-ever Hootstock got off to a great start. The Old Tyme Band started off the afternoon at the Bradley Creek schoolyard to be followed by music, readings, poetry and dancing. Hay bales served as chairs and blankets dotted the hillside. Country tunes, bluegrass and rock n roll captivated the audience. African drums rolled rhythms into the hills and the audience danced on the lawn. Twenty acts took the stage until well after midnight. With the entertainment, excellent food and free camping available, Hootstock was the place to be on a lovely summer night.