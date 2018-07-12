The 100 Mile House District honours wildfire volunteers with cake and burgers

The district of 100 Mile House honoured the volunteers who acted courageously during the 2017 wildfires with a barbecue celebration at Centennial Park on July 7.

“It went great, everyone seemed to have a really good time. There was lots of hugs and laughter going around so that was nice to see,” said Shannon Sund, the administrative assistant of the district. “We were very happy to show our appreciation to the volunteers who gave up so much of themselves through the 2017 wildfires.”

Several members of the community were honoured with plaques, including MLA Donna Barnett, Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen of the RCMP, Greg Lundhin, Wally Bramslaven, Josh Dickerson and many more. The plaques were handed out by Mayor Mitch Campsall.

“I think it was really important because all the people there and many that weren’t had done so much for the community, so it was nice of them to be recognized,” said Sund.

The celebration was on the one-year anniversary of the fire which Sund said worked out really well for the celebration. She also said that it was an important event to have because the aftermath of the wildfires still impacts a lot of people.

Having something positive she said, was very important.

The weather wasn’t the greatest with a little rain coming down on the people who came to the event but Sund said it was a welcomed feeling with what happened last year. Besides, everyone was able to go underneath the large tent that was set up.

The district had been talking about organizing the event since before Christmas but didn’t start planning it until two months ago.

The 100 Mile House Fire Rescue were on the scene to cook up some burgers and hotdogs for the crowd and there was also cake.

