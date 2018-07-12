Mayor Mitch Campsall cuts the cake during the district’s Wildfire Volunteer Appreciation Barbecue Event on July 7 at Centennial Park. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

The 100 Mile House District honours wildfire volunteers with cake and burgers

The district celebrated efforts from volunteers on the one-year anniversary of wildfires

The district of 100 Mile House honoured the volunteers who acted courageously during the 2017 wildfires with a barbecue celebration at Centennial Park on July 7.

“It went great, everyone seemed to have a really good time. There was lots of hugs and laughter going around so that was nice to see,” said Shannon Sund, the administrative assistant of the district. “We were very happy to show our appreciation to the volunteers who gave up so much of themselves through the 2017 wildfires.”

Several members of the community were honoured with plaques, including MLA Donna Barnett, Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen of the RCMP, Greg Lundhin, Wally Bramslaven, Josh Dickerson and many more. The plaques were handed out by Mayor Mitch Campsall.

“I think it was really important because all the people there and many that weren’t had done so much for the community, so it was nice of them to be recognized,” said Sund.

The celebration was on the one-year anniversary of the fire which Sund said worked out really well for the celebration. She also said that it was an important event to have because the aftermath of the wildfires still impacts a lot of people.

Having something positive she said, was very important.

The weather wasn’t the greatest with a little rain coming down on the people who came to the event but Sund said it was a welcomed feeling with what happened last year. Besides, everyone was able to go underneath the large tent that was set up.

The district had been talking about organizing the event since before Christmas but didn’t start planning it until two months ago.

The 100 Mile House Fire Rescue were on the scene to cook up some burgers and hotdogs for the crowd and there was also cake.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hot July Nights returns to stimulate 100 Mile House economy

Just Posted

Greyhound’s announcement devastates South Cariboo bus riders

‘I really hope that someone can come up with a viable option between now and then.’

The 100 Mile House District honours wildfire volunteers with cake and burgers

The district celebrated efforts from volunteers on the one-year anniversary of wildfires

First Nation pipeline protesters erect ‘tiny homes’ in B.C. Park

Kanahus Manuel and Tiny House Warriors say more homes being constructed in park

Multiple incidents of alcohol-related traffic enforcement in past week

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

Hot July Nights returns to stimulate 100 Mile House economy

‘It’s just a gorgeous setting … we’re looking forward to it.’

VIDEO: Kamloops big band brings swing music to Music at the Lakes

Beyond Brass has been playing music for 40 years

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

RCMP teddy bear from B.C. looks forward to cross-Canada travels

Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook

Tiny tremors causing Vancouver Island to move away from B.C. mainland

When the North American plate moves, energy is released and causes a shift to the west

Alberta man missing on B.C. river found dead

Body found on July 11 after going missing on July 7

Mick Jagger went to see England and England lost, again

Ironically Jagger released a song last year titled “England Lost” which was about watching England play soccer

Trudeau and Trump share concern about a proposed Russian pipeline

Canada, U.S. express concern at NATO over Russian pipeline into Germany

Most Read