Thanks given to Brian Coakley

Congratulations to Willow MacDonald who narrowly defeated incumbent Brian Coakley as the new director of CRD area L (Lone Butte / Interlakes) by 29 votes.

On behalf of the Lone Butte Historical Association (LBHA), we would like to express our gratitude to Brian for all his support regarding our projects, including the Caboose relocation, Caboose museum and a new roof on the Water Tower.

With Brian’s support, for the first time in over thirty years, the LBHA now is receiving some regular yearly CRD funding in the amount of $3,000 a year, which will assist the association with some of the costs involved in the operation of Water Tower Park / Rest Stop.

Thanks again Brian and we look forward to working with our new CRD director Willow MacDonald in the future.

The LBHA held it’s final meeting of the year on Monday, Oct. 15 at the Alice Singleton Heritage House and will meet next in March of 2019.

Hope everyone enjoyed the Lone Butte Halloween celebration last night at the Community Hall. Thanks again to the volunteers from the Lone Butte, Horse Lake Community Association.