Thanks for Giving a spectacular success

A spectacular success is the way to describe Interlakes Market’s inaugural Thanks for Giving event and the Canco Grand Opening on Oct. 6.
With a beautiful day and fun like face-painting, petting zoo, fish-pond, a VFD obstacle course, candy guess jars, free pumpkins, 16 raffle baskets, a large box for Interlakes Christmas Giftboxes food donations and The Schroever Family’s hamburger joint, there was something for everyone. The huge cake celebrated Canco’s Grand Opening.
One resident could have spoken for everyone when she said, “A very cool event.”
Recipients of the day’s proceeds, both Interlakes and Deka Volunteer Fire Departments and First Responders, were on hand with their firetrucks.
$2,500 was raised, and was generously matched by Canco.
Happy winners are as follows:
Tom Nash – Food Bank Donation Winner, Turkey Dinner Basket by Grimms & Interlakes Market
Brook Gamache – Relay Races, Cariboo Floatie by Cariboo Beer
Westin Van Oolt – Relay Races, Canadian Hockey Jersey by Molson Canadian
Anumeet Singh – Pie Eating Contest, Pizza of Choice by Interlakes Market
Shelley Theriault – Weather Station by Royal LePage
Wendy Welch – Picnic Table by Rona Interlakes
Brent Lockhart – Okanagan Juice Basket
Tjay Singh – Men’s Hair Cut & Products by Charlie’s Hair Lair
Janice Wos – Two Hour Horse Back Ride by Wettstone Guest Ranch AND Bracelet Jewellery Basket by Nature’s Offering
Paddi Cumiskey – Canadian His and Her Hoodie set by Molson Canadian
Ken Massie – Cariboo Onzie by Cariboo Beer
Jocelyne Colbert – Hunting Knife and Tackle Basket by Cariboo Beer
Declan Scallion – Games and Toy Basket by Country Pedlar
Lorelei Phillips – Cariboo Onzie by Cariboo Beer
Sarah Elliot – Hoodie and Tackle Basket by Loon Bay Resort
Glenda Ulmer – Wellness Basket by Gaia Acres
Andria Frisby – Tackle Box, Rod and Tackle by Coremark
Anne Marie Schroevers – Candle Light Set by Country Pedlar AND Cariboo Onzie by Cariboo Beer
Fran – Coors Light Cooler by Molson Canadian
Mor (Interior Gardeners) – Wine and Chocolate Set by Bridge Lake Electric
Peter (DLDC) – Weather Station by Royal LePage AND Coffee/Mug Set by Van Houtte Coffee
Condolences
Interlakers were saddened to learn that long-time resident Gordon Coyle passed away on Oct. 1 at the age of 91. Sincere sympathy is extended to his family and friends.
Congratulations
Happy 23rd birthday to Kendall Wilcox on Oct. 23.
Calendar
Call the writer for contact numbers.
– Crib at the Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19.
– Don’t forget to vote for our Cariboo Regional District Area L Director on Saturday, Oct. 20 at Interlakes Community Centre.
– Quilts for Chemo Community Quilting meets from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 24 at the ICC.