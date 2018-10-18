Thanks for Giving a spectacular success

Grace Farlow tried her hand at the fishpond. Diana Forster photo.

A spectacular success is the way to describe Interlakes Market’s inaugural Thanks for Giving event and the Canco Grand Opening on Oct. 6.

With a beautiful day and fun like face-painting, petting zoo, fish-pond, a VFD obstacle course, candy guess jars, free pumpkins, 16 raffle baskets, a large box for Interlakes Christmas Giftboxes food donations and The Schroever Family’s hamburger joint, there was something for everyone. The huge cake celebrated Canco’s Grand Opening.

One resident could have spoken for everyone when she said, “A very cool event.”

Recipients of the day’s proceeds, both Interlakes and Deka Volunteer Fire Departments and First Responders, were on hand with their firetrucks.

$2,500 was raised, and was generously matched by Canco.

Happy winners are as follows:

Tom Nash – Food Bank Donation Winner, Turkey Dinner Basket by Grimms & Interlakes Market

Brook Gamache – Relay Races, Cariboo Floatie by Cariboo Beer

Westin Van Oolt – Relay Races, Canadian Hockey Jersey by Molson Canadian

Anumeet Singh – Pie Eating Contest, Pizza of Choice by Interlakes Market

Shelley Theriault – Weather Station by Royal LePage

Wendy Welch – Picnic Table by Rona Interlakes

Brent Lockhart – Okanagan Juice Basket

Tjay Singh – Men’s Hair Cut & Products by Charlie’s Hair Lair

Janice Wos – Two Hour Horse Back Ride by Wettstone Guest Ranch AND Bracelet Jewellery Basket by Nature’s Offering

Paddi Cumiskey – Canadian His and Her Hoodie set by Molson Canadian

Ken Massie – Cariboo Onzie by Cariboo Beer

Jocelyne Colbert – Hunting Knife and Tackle Basket by Cariboo Beer

Declan Scallion – Games and Toy Basket by Country Pedlar

Lorelei Phillips – Cariboo Onzie by Cariboo Beer

Sarah Elliot – Hoodie and Tackle Basket by Loon Bay Resort

Glenda Ulmer – Wellness Basket by Gaia Acres

Andria Frisby – Tackle Box, Rod and Tackle by Coremark

Anne Marie Schroevers – Candle Light Set by Country Pedlar AND Cariboo Onzie by Cariboo Beer

Fran – Coors Light Cooler by Molson Canadian

Mor (Interior Gardeners) – Wine and Chocolate Set by Bridge Lake Electric

Peter (DLDC) – Weather Station by Royal LePage AND Coffee/Mug Set by Van Houtte Coffee

Condolences

Interlakers were saddened to learn that long-time resident Gordon Coyle passed away on Oct. 1 at the age of 91. Sincere sympathy is extended to his family and friends.

Congratulations

Happy 23rd birthday to Kendall Wilcox on Oct. 23.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19.

– Don’t forget to vote for our Cariboo Regional District Area L Director on Saturday, Oct. 20 at Interlakes Community Centre.

– Quilts for Chemo Community Quilting meets from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 24 at the ICC.