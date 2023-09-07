Terry Fox Run being hosted at Mountain Spruce Community Park

The entire South Cariboo is invited to attend and run in memory of Terry Fox

In 1980, Terry ran for us. Now it’s our turn to make a difference.

The Mountain Spruce Community Centre Society is inviting the community to help fund critical cancer research in Canada by supporting or participating in their 2023 Terry Fox Run/Walk on Sunday, Sept. 17 at Mountain Spruce Community (MSC) Park. The park is located at 6335 Mahood Lake Road, near the intersection with Burgess Road and the turnoff to Deka Lake.

Society secretary and Terry Fox run organizer Shannon Sadlowski said they thought it was important to get the Terry Fox Run going in the South Cariboo again. Outside of events at local schools, 100 Mile House hasn’t had a Terry Fox Run since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We try to do things with the community that bring everyone together. We’ve done lots of events at the park, and as time goes on our events are getting bigger as more people come from all over the surrounding area,” Sadlowski said. “Nobody else is doing the Terry Fox Run, so we said someone has to do it. We decided to get together and do this even though it’s only a few weeks away.”

Everyone is welcome to attend, with registration starting at 10 a.m. and the run/walk starting at 11 a.m. T-shirts in limited quantities and sizes will be available to purchase for $25.

Early registration, donations and t-shirts can also be ordered online at https://run.terryfox.ca/28883. Donations to the Terry Fox Foundation will also be accepted at MSC’s Sept. 17 run.

A concession stand will offer hot dogs, chips, drinks and freezies, with all proceeds donated to The Terry Fox Foundation, and you can enter MSC’s Participation Draw.

If you need more information, would like to volunteer, or would like a paper pledge sheet, Sadlowski asks people to email mtnspruce@gmail.com. Pledge sheets will also be available at Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre anytime it is hosting an activity.

“Come out, support your community and this worthwhile cause. Bring your kids, bring your dogs and tell your neighbours, let’s make a difference.”

With files from Patrick Davies.

