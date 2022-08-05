Tennyson King performs at Parks Alive Summer Music tonight, Aug, 12

Tennyson King will be stopping in 100 Mile House next week to make some music in the park.

The musician is one of six artists participating in the Parks Alive Summer Music Series in Centennial Park, hosted by the District of 100 Mile and RE/MAX 100.

King will take the stage Aug. 12 and will perform his own original music, nice and easy listening. He said he has been told he has a “Jack Johnson meets John Mayer” kind of vibe.

King said it is important communities have the opportunity to watch arts and music in the park. He loves going to shows, and is inspired by seeing different art.

“I think it’s great for communities to get that because it also inspires the younger artists in the community or even older, any age, to pursue their own art or to even just have art as a form of therapy and healing,” he said.

Born in Hong Kong and raised in Canada, the singer/songwriter’s first album, Good Company, was released in January this year. This is his first time stopping in 100 Mile and he will be performing solo. Besides performing the vocals, he usually brings three guitars, two electric and an acoustic. Sometimes he plays an electronic kick drum just to give it a bit more rhythm.

Other times he might travel with his keyboard player performing duo shows. At festivals, he often has his band with him, depending on the tour schedule and people’s availability. He said it is often a bit easier to make plans and take shows and go wherever he’s needed as compared with having to coordinate everyone’s schedules.

Pre-COVID, King said he was on the road roughly eight to 10 months of the year touring China, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong and a bit of Southeast Asia.

He has tentative plans to tour Australia in November. Beyond that internationally, he’s just taking it a little bit at a time.

Although it’s draining to live in hotels while on tour, King said he’s energized when he steps on stage.

“The shows and the performances are what keep me going even if I arrive into a town a bit tired,” he said. “Once I see everyone out there and start playing, start engaging and start connecting with people and just the reality of being in a different place, especially if it’s a new place I’ve never been, all that kind of feeds into giving me the energy to perform and to continue on and it’s a really great high.”

After 100 Mile House, King will perform in Revelstoke as well as the Golden Skybridge in Golden and Top of the Mountain at Sun Peaks.

“I’ve driven through B.C. so much on my tours it’s kind of like my backyard playground at this point.”

King invites people to give his new album a listen or check out his website at tennysonking.com.