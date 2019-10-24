Teams compete in Interlakes Carpet Bowling Club’s annual Diabetes Tournament

The Interlakes Carpet Bowlers’ Diabetes Tournament’s winning team (Oct. 8): Ed Van Gool (left), Rose Magnusson and Rob Stracken. Sophia Dunne, who was also part of the team, is missing from the photo. Diana Forster photo.

The Interlakes Carpet Bowling Club’s annual Diabetes Tournament was held at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) on Oct. 8 with clubs from Barriere, Chase, Clearwater, Kamloops, Little Fort and 100 Mile joining the host club.

Gratitude is voiced to Ruth Marx and Harv Allen for serving lunch; and for the generous merchants who provided prizes.

Tournament teams were formed from different clubs.

The winning team comprised Sophia Dunne (100 Mile), Rose Magnusson and Ed Van Gool (Interlakes) and Rob Stracken (Barriere).

Kitty Carroll (Interlakes), Tessie Kindeg (Chase), and Sue Pinkerton and John Lute (100 Mile) placed second.

Third place went to Renata Cargnelutti and Joyce Crothers (100 Mile), Ben Paquette (Clearwater) and Linda Verhoeven (Little Fort).

Dinner/Dance

The ICC is holding a Community Night Dinner/Dance on Nov. 23. Tickets cost $16 for adults and $8 for kids over 12.

The younger ones are free. All proceeds go to the Playground Project which is expected to start in the spring.

Reserve by e-mail and e-transfer to interlakescommunityhall@outlook.com; by mailing a cheque; or stop in at the hall.

Christmas Bazaar

After a change in layout, a few $20 tables are available at Roe Lake Christmas Bazaar which is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Interlakes Community Centre. Call Lorraine at 250-593-2384 to reserve.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Darts & Games night is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre (MSCEC).

– The Log Cabin Quilters meet from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 at the ICC.

– Hallowe’en Party is at the ICC from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, with fireworks at 7 p.m. There are prizes for best costume and pumpkin. Social hour is at 7:30 p.m.

– The Annual Flu Clinic for those who qualify is from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 1 at the ICC.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.

– The Deka VFD Food Drive is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3. Donations may be left at the fire hall on that day if you will not be home.

– The Deka Ladies Auxiliary meets at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the Deka Firehall.

– The Roe Lake Christmas Bazaar is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the ICC.

– Jam Session at the MSCEC is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.