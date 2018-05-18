Teachers at Horselake Elementary get a pie in the face

Four students at the school got to throw a dessert at teachers for raising the most money

Horse Lake Elementary School prinicpal Ty Lytton got pied in the face by students on May 9. So did the three teachers behind him, Lisa Pugh, Mike Davidson and Margaret Ramsay. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Four students at Horse Lake Elementary fulfilled almost every student’s dream of throwing a pie into their teacher’s face during school hours on May 9.

“It came about with our Jump Rope for Heart [fundraiser] and we decided we could give a nice incentive to a student who raised the most money,” said principal Ty Lytton, one of the victims. “The student that raised the most money wanted to pie a teacher that wasn’t in his class.”

The school’s staff got together to discuss and agreed to it and three more teachers agreed to do it, with the top four fundraising students getting to pick which of the four teachers they could smack in the face with some pie.

The four students were Avery McBride, Cadence Jones, Nevaeh Ratcliff and Eva Rosenstock. The four teachers who got pied were Lisa Pugh, Margaret Ramsay, Mike Davidson and Lytton.

In total, the school raised around $3,000 dollars and it was the first Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser for Lytton.

“I was very impressed, I don’t know what they usually raise but to me, it seems like a pretty significant number for a smaller school like ours. It was good and I’m glad to help out that association,” he said.

For the students, it was also more than just getting one over the school’s staff.

“I really like helping out the community and giving money to the children’s hospitals and stuff,” said McBride.

Rosenstock added that it felt very nice to raise enough money for children to get a heart operation if they needed one.

McBride and Rosenstock, however, said they really liked that they got to shove the whipped cream-covered dessert into the faces of Lytton (McBride) and Davidson (Rosenstock).

The principal said he thinks the students had a lot of fun doing it and that it was money well spent, in their case.

Rosenstock chose Davidson, her teacher because she thought it would be funny. McBride is friends with Lytton’s son and asked McBride to pick his father as payback for grounding him.

“Revenge will be in the report cards,” said Lytton.

Both students said they would try to raise money again next year and Lytton said they will be thinking up another reward as an incentive, though it may be another pie in the face.

