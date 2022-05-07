Sweet deal for new swings

Our Place Chil Care Centre students talk with members of the public as they sell their wares at a bake sale. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Students of Our Place Pre-School & Child Care Center held a bake sale last Friday in hopes of buying themselves new playground equipment.

In just three hours, they raised $466.50, just shy of their goal of $500.

Our Place owner Brittany McCausland said it’s a promising start.

“We want to turn everything into a natural-based playground,” she said. “We want to get rid of the old plastic equipment and get a nice big wooden one.”

The children baked everything sold by themselves, with some help from their parents. This included brownies, chocolate chip cookies, cinnamon buns, muffins, doughnuts, lemon squares and Rice Crispies squares. They were sold out by the end of the day.

“They worked hard. They’ve been learning how to budget and bake so on Thursday we took them on a field trip to Save-On-Foods,” McCausland said. “We gave them a bit of money so they could figure out how much ingredients would cost and how much to charge for everything.”

Their fundraising efforts will continue, with plans to plant vegetables this spring and later sell the seedlings. A movie night is slated for the playground this summer and students will run the popcorn concession.

“It’s great these guys are so pumped up and working together. It’s good for all of us to see.”



Eve Cole (left) loads some baked goods into a baggie with the help of Our Place Child Care Centre owner Brittany McCausland and Kolby Drennan for a customer at their bake sale. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The staff and students of Our Place Child Care Centre held a bake sale last week to raise money for new playground equipment. This bake sale is the first of many fundraisers Our Place is planning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)