Our Place Chil Care Centre students talk with members of the public as they sell their wares at a bake sale. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Our Place Chil Care Centre students talk with members of the public as they sell their wares at a bake sale. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Sweet deal for new swings

Our Place Pre-School Child Care Center looking to buy new playground equipment

Students of Our Place Pre-School & Child Care Center held a bake sale last Friday in hopes of buying themselves new playground equipment.

In just three hours, they raised $466.50, just shy of their goal of $500.

Our Place owner Brittany McCausland said it’s a promising start.

“We want to turn everything into a natural-based playground,” she said. “We want to get rid of the old plastic equipment and get a nice big wooden one.”

The children baked everything sold by themselves, with some help from their parents. This included brownies, chocolate chip cookies, cinnamon buns, muffins, doughnuts, lemon squares and Rice Crispies squares. They were sold out by the end of the day.

“They worked hard. They’ve been learning how to budget and bake so on Thursday we took them on a field trip to Save-On-Foods,” McCausland said. “We gave them a bit of money so they could figure out how much ingredients would cost and how much to charge for everything.”

Their fundraising efforts will continue, with plans to plant vegetables this spring and later sell the seedlings. A movie night is slated for the playground this summer and students will run the popcorn concession.

“It’s great these guys are so pumped up and working together. It’s good for all of us to see.”


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

 

Eve Cole (left) loads some baked goods into a baggie with the help of Our Place Child Care Centre owner Brittany McCausland and Kolby Drennan for a customer at their bake sale. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Eve Cole (left) loads some baked goods into a baggie with the help of Our Place Child Care Centre owner Brittany McCausland and Kolby Drennan for a customer at their bake sale. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The staff and students of Our Place Child Care Centre held a bake sale last week to raise money for new playground equipment. This bake sale is the first of many fundraisers Our Place is planning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The staff and students of Our Place Child Care Centre held a bake sale last week to raise money for new playground equipment. This bake sale is the first of many fundraisers Our Place is planning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The staff and students of Our Place Child Care Centre held a bake sale last week to raise money for new playground equipment. This bake sale is the first of many fundraisers Our Place is planning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The staff and students of Our Place Child Care Centre held a bake sale last week to raise money for new playground equipment. This bake sale is the first of many fundraisers Our Place is planning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
South Cariboo Women’s Fair wows the crowds
Next story
HAPHAZARD HISTORY PODCAST: The Gold Escort

Just Posted

Our Place Childcare Centre’s owner Brittany McCausland (left) helps Eve Cole package some baked goods for Sue Glenn while Liam Reichelt watches. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Sweet deal for new swings

Students of the South Cariboo Rec Centre’s dance class performed a recital at the South Cariboo Women’s Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
South Cariboo Women’s Fair wows the crowds

Cameron McSorley. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
‘My life has been ruined’: Charges stayed against Forest Grove man

The Gold Escort at Barkerville in 1863. (BC Provincial Archives photo)
HAPHAZARD HISTORY PODCAST: The Gold Escort