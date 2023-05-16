Sustainable gardening is the way of the future

The South Cariboo Sustainability Society offers workshops and tends to its own community garden in 100 Mile House. (Photo submitted)

The South Cariboo Sustainability Society is excited to host three June workshops on sustainable growth this summer.

Peter Jarvis, one of the society members, hopes the workshops will entice new and intermediate gardeners to attend, including young people.

The first course, on June 3, is the greenhouse and field agriculture course out at Big Rock Ranch, led by Robin Hunt, while the second course, on June 10, has the same focus and will be held at the Horse Lake Community Farm Co-op, led by Rob Diether.

The third course is on June 17 and is a permaculture 101 training course at Pine Hill Permaculture Ranch, led by Jane and Peter Murray.

“Permaculture is a fancy word to say treating the land and growing things in a way that is good for everything, including the soil, the animals in the soil and the animals and people living on top of the soil,” said Jarvis, who moved to the 108 Mile area around 2010 with his wife, Barbara. “In effect, [permaculture is] looking after the trees, plants, animals and people so that people get a return, but it doesn’t exclude everything else.”

The society’s goal is to teach people how to grow food in a local and sustainable environment, which is becoming increasingly important with climate change.

“Between the fires and floods… this is the third or fourth time [Highway 97] has been closed in the last few years, so local production is quite important,” said Jarvis, referencing the recent Cache Creek floods that prevented his visiting friends from returning home last week.

The society wants to pass the baton, so to speak, as farmers are retiring, which means that sustainable practices must be passed on to future generations.

“The younger, the better. They can get their hands dirty. Planting, weeding, or whatever,” said Jarvis.

The South Cariboo Sustainability Society recently received a grant to fund a student for nine weeks over the summer, with up to 30 hours of work each week at 100 Mile House Community Garden sites, the South Cariboo Farmers Market and the Horse Lake Co-op Farm.

The group is also connected with 100 Mile House’s local high school, where the society provides seeds. Students at the school then grow them into seedlings.

“The high school has a superb greenhouse behind the school with agricultural courses,” said Jarvis.

The group also operates a garden in 100 Mile where they grow food, and people often congregate there to enjoy their lunch. People harvest the garden food, and in August excess food is taken to the local food bank, said Jarvis.

To learn more about the upcoming workshops and the South Cariboo Sustainability Society, you can find them on their Facebook or contact Peter at 250-791-7284 or Hugh at 250-395-4103.

100 Mile House