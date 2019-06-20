Sunshine and smiles aplenty at annual Legion Golf Tournament

The 100 Mile Royal Canadian Legion’s annual Golf Tournament took place at the 108 Golf Resort with a remarkable amount of sunshine on Saturday, June 15.

Just 25 people showed up to attend the tournament at the picturesque location in the 108, where they were lucky enough to have plenty of room to enjoy a day of sun while playing golf with friends and overlooking the sparkling blue lake below.

The tournament was hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 260 and wrapped up with a putting contest with plenty of door prizes. Following the tournament, there was also a steak sandwich barbecue at the Legion.

Andrew Cuthbertson, the general manager of the 108 Golf Resort, described Saturday’s event as a “fun little tournament”.

Tournament organizer and Legion executive Ken Mills said that this was the first year the tournament was held at the 108 Golf Resort and that the staff was very accommodating. Traditionally, the tournament has always been held at Marmot Ridge in 100 Mile House. Since Marmot Ridge closed, the Legion tournament had to find a new location.

Mills says that geographically, the location change presented a bit of a challenge, particularly for those who may be unwilling to travel the extra distance out of town. Nonetheless, everyone who attended the tournament left in high spirits.

Kris and Sharlene Anderson enjoyed the good weather for the tournament, attending the event as participants alongside fellow Legion members Glen and Marilyn Fraser to create a four-person team for the day.

Greg Aiken was also at the resort for the tournament and was accompanied by fellow Legion member Mel Torgerson and their guest, Kuldip Randhawa, who golfed for the first time on Saturday. Randhawa described the experience as “awesome” and said he’d managed to get in two good shots so far as the tournament approached its end.

Mills was satisfied with the event’s overall outcome and pleased with the great weather. However, he admitted disappointment in this year’s tournament registration numbers. Over 30 prizes were collected for the tournament, which meant that each of the 25 participants went home with a prize, some with two prizes.

A few titles were also awarded to tournament participants at the event’s end. Tyler Dickson was the winner for best men’s long drive while Kim Torgerson had the best women’s long drive. Bob Brown won the putting contest and Mel Torgerson won the long put. The Sanford group collected the low score title, while the Brown group was awarded most improved.

Nickey McMahon, Shelley Brown, Bob Brown, Chandra Dickson, and Melissa Brown made up another golfing group that claimed to be having more fun than anyone else on the course at Saturday’s tournament. The group even arrived and participated in coordinated golf outfits.

Most participants headed to the Legion barbecue following the golf tournament, and all who were asked promised to be back for another round at next year’s event.

