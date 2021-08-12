Summer job offers way to give back

Three South Cariboo organizations have an extra set of helping hands this summer, thanks to a federal employment grant that paved the way for hiring a local high school student.

Katharina Wetzig has been splitting her time between the Horse Lake Community Farm Coop, the South Cariboo Sustainability Society and the South Cariboo Farmers’ Market this year, putting her gardening skills to good use. She applied for the full-time position at the suggestion of one of her teachers, and said she has been enjoying her busy, six-day-per-week schedule between the three groups.

“I have really liked it, I think it’s been a good use of my time,” Wetzig, 15, said. “I’ve learned how different people garden differently, and there are a lot of various ways to do things.”

It was an easy fit for the Peter Skene Ogden student – going into Grade 11 in the fall – as she has volunteered at the Horse Lake Community Farm Coop for several years. She also helps her parents regularly with their home garden in Forest Grove, noting that kale is one of her favourite crops to grow.

Over the summer, Wetzig has spent three days a week at the Horse Lake Farm, helping with harvesting crops, weeding and planting. On Tuesdays, she can be found at the 100 Mile Community Garden where she weeds the planters, and collects fresh veggies to be delivered to the food bank each week. On Fridays, she spends the day a the South Cariboo Farmers’ Market, helping the CEEDS volunteers with their booth.

“It’s been a good way to get involved in the community, and to help feed people,” she notes.

Collaborating to hire a summer student is something the South Cariboo Sustainability had been considering for a few years, according to board director Peter Jarvis, who was tasked with compiling the Canada Summer Jobs grant earlier this year. As a volunteer organization, Jarvis said there were a lot of details that needed to be sorted out to undertake the process of applying and receiving the grant funding.

“It was kind of a learning process for me,” Jarvis said. “They want to make sure that you’ve got the various WorkSafe and HR programs in place.”

Getting Wetzig settled into her various tasks among the three groups was the easiest part of the process, Jarvis said.

“She has been a pleasure to work with,” Jarvis said. “She is quick and very meticulous. You’ve never met anyone who can weed like her. It’s not so easy to find kids that want to do this kind of work.”



melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Jarvis said he is hopeful the groups can collaborate again next spring to offer the summer job opportunity again. Wetzig said she would consider applying again, but also encourages other students in the area to think about stepping forward, should the posting be offered next year.

“I’ve really liked it and I think other people would enjoy it too,” she said.

100 Mile House