Sugar for Spice: Girl raises money for pony

Guinevere Rolland is selling horse treats and cookies at the South Cariboo Farmer’s Market this summer to raise money to buy her new pony Spice. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Guinevere Rolland isn’t going to let anything stop her from buying Spice the pony.

The industrious little six-year-old is the newest and by far the youngest vendor at the South Cariboo Farmers’ Market. With a homemade stand constructed by her older brother James, 12, and a sign proudly reading Guinevere’s Sweet Treats, she’s selling treats suitable for horses and humans.

Her goal is to buy Spice from a family friend for $800.

“She started making them because she wanted to buy her own pony, Spice,” Guinevere’s mother, Megan Rolland, said. “So far she’s raised almost all the money she needs to buy Spice, but then she decided she wanted to come to the farmers’ market too.”

Rolland said her daughter makes the treats herself using ingredients from their kitchen, including apples, oats, carrots and molasses. The only part of the process they help with is using the oven. Before attending the market, Rolland helped Guinevere sell the treats on Facebook, which clients could pick up at her older brothers’ softball practices.

Guinevere’s parents are proud of their daughter’s commitment, especially considering her age. Originally, Guinevere’s father had told her she only needed to raise $200 for Spice but she’s since decided to buy her all by herself. She has already raised more than $400.

“We really just try to encourage our children to not just ask for things and receive it but to work hard and make their own money and buy their own things.”

Guinevere was too shy to talk to the Free Press but smiled widely whenever her mom talked about Spice. She has been allowed to bring the pony to their home in Lone Butte as she raises the remaining money. When asked if Spice likes her cookies, Guinevere nodded an emphatic yes.

Guinevere, along with Rolland, will attend the market every second Friday, with her next visit on June 11. Rolland said her daughter is thinking of making some dog cookies too.

100 Mile House

Selina Hilstad buys a bad of horse treats from Guinevere Rolland at the South Cariboo Farmer’s Market. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)