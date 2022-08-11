Successful show and sale for 4-H youth

The Williams Lake and District 64th Annual Show and Sale returned in full force this year with 10 clubs participating.
Youth from the Big Lake, Canim Valley, Chimney Valley, Highland, Horsefly, Lone Butte, Rose Lake/Miocene, San Jose, Springhouse and Williams Lake First Nation 4-H clubs along with their families took over the Williams Lake Stockyards Aug. 4-8 with displays and showings.
On Monday, the show culminated with the parade of champions and the sale where local businesses and supporters bid on livestock the children had raised.
The sale saw 81 steers sold for an average of $4.72 a pound, 25 swine for an average of $12 a pound and 19 lambs for an average of $11.90 a pound.
“I would just like to give a general thank you to all the supporters and businesses in Williams Lake, 100 Mile and the surrounding areas that help support us and get us here this week,” said district president Ross Stafford, master of ceremonies for the parade of champions. “Without you, we wouldn’t be able to put this on.”
Tyrone Thomas, of the Canim Valley 4-H Club, participated in his 10th year in the program.
“It was fun,” he said. “I raised my third steer.”
4-H is a good learning experience, he added.
“You have to learn to go with the flow sometimes. It is hard work, but fun.”
