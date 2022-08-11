Successful show and sale for 4-H youth

Tyrone Thomas of the Canim Lake 4-H Club participated in the annual show and sale last week in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Black Press Media) Sarah Tinney, of Highland 4-H Club, brought her market sheep, Doug, to the 4-H sale in Williams Lake. She said Doug has taught her a lot. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Black Press Media) Cassius Pete, of Canim Lake 4-H, Club with his beef project. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Black Press Media) Highland 4-H Club member Gauge Bishop shows off his purebred Lacombe pig, Larry, at the recent 64th annual 4-H Show & Sale in Williams Lake. More than 10 clubs participated in the event. SEE related story, photos A14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Black Press Media) Lone Butte’s Hannah Meier presents her market swine, Charlie. Lexus Amut shows off her photograph up for sale. Drucilla Archie, of Canim Lake 4-H Club, presents her sheep project at the show and sale in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Black Press Media)

The Williams Lake and District 64th Annual Show and Sale returned in full force this year with 10 clubs participating.

Youth from the Big Lake, Canim Valley, Chimney Valley, Highland, Horsefly, Lone Butte, Rose Lake/Miocene, San Jose, Springhouse and Williams Lake First Nation 4-H clubs along with their families took over the Williams Lake Stockyards Aug. 4-8 with displays and showings.

On Monday, the show culminated with the parade of champions and the sale where local businesses and supporters bid on livestock the children had raised.

The sale saw 81 steers sold for an average of $4.72 a pound, 25 swine for an average of $12 a pound and 19 lambs for an average of $11.90 a pound.

“I would just like to give a general thank you to all the supporters and businesses in Williams Lake, 100 Mile and the surrounding areas that help support us and get us here this week,” said district president Ross Stafford, master of ceremonies for the parade of champions. “Without you, we wouldn’t be able to put this on.”

Tyrone Thomas, of the Canim Valley 4-H Club, participated in his 10th year in the program.

“It was fun,” he said. “I raised my third steer.”

4-H is a good learning experience, he added.

“You have to learn to go with the flow sometimes. It is hard work, but fun.”

