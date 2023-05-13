Students learn how to operate heavy machinery

Shanyah Kresa enjoyed the chance to learn how to use heavy machinery at Heavy Metal Rocks last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Montana Pereman operates a logging skidder at Heavy Metal Rocks last Thursday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A dozen 100 Mile high schoolers got to play in a giant sandbox last week.

The students, all from Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School, got a chance to operate several pieces of heavy machinery including bulldozers, excavators, loaders and construction trucks. It was the culmination of SD27’s third annual Heavy Metal Rocks Program in 100 Mile House.

Dave Corbett, SD27’s principal of career education, said it was another opportunity for young people to explore a potential career.

“I think part of growing up is learning what you enjoy and don’t enjoy,” Corbett said. “You only know that by trying it out. I think these hands-on activities are so rewarding for our students, and we can never have enough.”

Grade 12 student Shanyah Kresa said she has wanted to take the course since last year. Over the last few summers, Kresa has worked with her brother-in-law, a heavy-duty mechanic, and has become familiar with greasing and caring for heavy machinery.

“I thought driving them would be pretty neat to learn,” Kresa said, adding she hopes to pursue a career as an equipment operator.

This year Corbett said they had 11 machines for the students to try, as well as a drone piloting station. The equipment was donated by several local companies, including West Fraser 100 Mile Lumber. West Fraser’s community engagement coordinator Ben Vinje attended to support the students and answer any of their questions.

“Heavy Metal Rocks just teaches young people how to run equipment, and obviously West Fraser works with a lot of equipment between logging and silviculture,” Vinje said. “There is always a need for more operators, so we want to support opportunities to encourage and educate future operators.”

Corbett said the students had a good attitude and were totally present during their training. The trainers who volunteered their time did outstanding work, he added.

“This is a great time for our young people to actually get exposure one-on-one with professionals on a piece of equipment,” Corbett said. “They’re listening, learning and asking questions as they’re training, but fundamentally we are working from the safety side so they understand how to be a safe and effective operator.”

First-time instructor Spencer Rickaby said he enjoyed the chance to pass on his skills to the next generation. Rickaby has worked for Sanders Redi-Mix as a heavy equipment operator for the last six years, and has worked for Dawson Road Maintenance in the past.

“I like being outdoors and getting to use my hands,” he said. “You always have to think about what you’re doing. It’s not a brain-dead job. You always have to be alert and aware of your surroundings.

“But it’s fun moving heavy stuff. It’s like toys in the sandbox, but on a larger scale.”

During his time with the students, Rickaby said he did his best to impress upon them that knowledge is power.

“I’ve never trained anyone before because I don’t want to teach them anything improper, but I like seeing young people who actually want to do, and do, something. I wish I had done something like this when I was in school, but I was too busy not paying attention.”

Kresa said that for each piece of equipment the instructors went over basic safety and what they needed to check for before getting in. After that basic crash course, she said the students were allowed “to play around and figure it out for yourself.”

“It’s nerve-wracking to drive them but it’s pretty cool,” Kresa said. “The dozer was nerve-wracking because you’re just going up a hill.”

Both Vinje and Rickaby agreed that even if the students don’t go on to pursue a career in forestry, road maintenance or construction, knowing how to use these pieces of equipment keeps those doors open.

“Since I got my Class One licence I’ve probably been offered more jobs than I’ve had in my entire life prior to it,” Rickaby said.

Corbett said he looks forward to running the next Heavy Metal Rocks program in 100 Mile, and thanked the community for their support.

“I would just like to say how much I appreciate the people of 100 Mile House. The businesses, all the people who get involved and our sponsors. They believe in what we’re doing and are willing to give their time, equipment and energy to make this happen for the students.”



