Liam Guimond holds up his answer to one of the questions during 100 Mile House Elementary School’s geography challenge on Jan. 25. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Students compete in Geography Challenge at 100 Mile House Elementary

Mason Pincott wins Grade 7 challenge

Students from 100 Mile Elementary School competed against their peers in a geography challenge for a chance to meet television personality Alex Trebek in Ottawa later this year on Jan. 25.

“I think the knowledge the students had this year was phenomenal. The scores from the classrooms were the highest we’ve ever seen,” said James Price, one of the teachers who organized the challenge.

The students do a qualifying exam in their classrooms and the teachers get together to decide which students have the best scores. Those students compete against each other, this time in the school’s gym.

The competition is divided into two parts. The Grade 4-6 students compete against each other, while the Grade 7’s have their own tournament.

“This is the biggest group we’ve ever had by about 10 or 12 students,” said Price.

The school has been doing the geography challenge for 20 years.

Mason Pincott is the school champion for the Grade 7 class and will be writing the provincial qualifying exam online in February. If he does well, he will have a chance to go to Ottawa where Trebek will host and field questions during the challenge.

Ava Pettman received gold, with four students tying for silver (Emma Donnelly, Nelson Swan, Julia Siclari, Payton Ryder) and bronze (Sienna Lamarche, Sarah Balbirnie, Nolan Ritchey and Denis Hoople).

The Grade 4-6 school champion was Ethan Davison.

“[It felt] pretty good, really good,” he said.

Isaac Todd and Liam Guimond tied for gold. Four students tied for silver; James St. Louis, Kevin Loiselle, Hunter James and Kurtis Porter.

Lee Koch and Joey Reichelt tied for bronze.

