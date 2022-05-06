Student reporter joins Free Press

Lauren Keller is looking forward to learning a new writing style this summer

Lauren Keller is excited to be spending her summer working for the 100 Mile Free Press as our new summer student reporter. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Lauren Keller can’t think of a better way to spend her summer than writing.

Keller, 18, is the 100 Mile Free Press’ new summer student reporter. She’s not a new face: she worked for the Free Press for six months last year as part of her Capstone Project at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary. Capstone allows students the chance to learn through work experience.

“Writing is something I like, so being able to do that over the summer is the best job I could have,” Keller said.

“I just want to learn how to do journalism properly, improve my writing techniques and learn a new style of writing.

This is a lot different than writing poetry and fiction.”

Keller is still deciding whether she’d like to pursue journalism as a career, or focus more on creative non-fiction.

Keller is working toward a Bachelor of Arts at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, with courses that include creative writing, English, history and archaeology.

When she is not at school or working at the Free Press, the 108 Mile Ranch resident also enjoys dance classes, playing soccer and staying active.

Keller encourages anyone in the community with story ideas to reach out to her at lauren.keller@100milefreepress.net.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

