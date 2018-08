9:47 p.m. update: The owner has been found.

Original story: A Lower Mainland resident visiting a cabin, says she’s had a stray dog with her for the past two days.

Leah Nicholson is leaving tomorrow and hoping that the owner might be able to come and pick the dog up.

The cabin is in the Deka Lake area.

“He is very friendly, small, tattooed and missing a front canine tooth.”

If you recognize the dog, please contact Nicholson at leahmn@hotmail.ca.

