StoryWalk updated with rain guards

The shields will keep the StoryWalk pages in good condition.

The StoryWalk program at Parkside Art Gallery received an all-weather upgrade earlier this month with the installation of plastic rain guards.

The shields, attached to the wooden podiums, upon which children’s books are posted each week, will keep the StoryWalk pages in good condition no matter the weather, says Kimberly Vance-Lundsbye, coordinator for Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy (CCPL).

“They will definitely help with the rainy and windy weather. We’ve had a few instances with pages getting damaged or blown away when it gets stormy,” she said.

The StoryWalk program is a CCPL initiative to encourage community outdoor recreation, physical activity and literacy. The story pages are laminated and mounted on the boards in Parkside garden, and participants can visit throughout the week to embark on a self-guided literary adventure.

A new story is posted every Friday. The StoryWalk program is funded by the federal Emergency Community Support Fund, distributed through Community Foundations of Canada. For more info: www.caribooliteracy.com

100 Mile House