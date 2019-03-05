Shuswap Grill Gourmet Burgary employees Travis Kuchta and Dolena Koenig pose for a photograph with the giant decorative burger which was taken from outside the restaurant in early February and then returned about a week later. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Stolen hamburger returned to B.C. restaurant with side of shame

Misunderstanding leads to removal of sizable ornamental sandwich

Staff at the Shuswap Grill Gourmet Burgary have no beef with the person who took home one of the restaurant’s giant decorative hamburger now that it has been returned.

On Feb. 4, employees of the Salmon Arm restaurant went outside after the dinner rush and found the oversized faux burger had been taken from beside the dumpsters near the restaurant’s kitchen entrance.

A call was put out to the public to keep an eye out for the stolen sandwich, and it was not missing for very long.

Read More: Thieves swipe giant burger from restaurant

Restaurant employee Dolena Koenig said about a week after the burger was taken, a man called the Burgary saying that he was the one who took it.

“A fellow phoned the following Monday, an older gentleman, and said that he had taken it. He backed in here and took it and thought it was garbage,” Koenig said. “He thought it was, I don’t know, something historic and he didn’t want to see it go to waste.”

She said the man was very apologetic about taking the burger. He was informed by a neighbour who saw the burger that it was not garbage and that there were posts on the internet looking for information on its wherabouts.

Read More: B.C. police stop alleged drunk driver who offered up burger instead of ID

Koenig explained to the man that the burger was not going to be thrown out but instead was sitting there waiting to be mounted on the railing by a banner for the restaurant.

“It’s back in its original place right now and once the snow goes we’ll get it… in a more permanent home there,” Koenig said.

“The burger shall hopefully live here forever.”

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Medieval-minded Rupertites request independence from Tir Bannog (Smithers)

Just Posted

Quesnel Kangaroos claim first CIHL playoff championship in eight seasons

Roos beat Terrace River Kings 9-3 after scoring seven unanswered goals in second period

Dangerous snow berm created along the usual landing path used by local pilots

RCMP continue investigation

Fuel management work continues around 108 Mile Ranch

Heli-logging scheduled for early March

Do you think vaccination should be mandatory to attend public schools?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce rewards local businesses and volunteers

Winners and nominees of the 25th Business Excellence Awards and Citizen of the Year

Harbour seal found on Vancouver beach with 23 shotgun pellets in face

The seal was seriously injured by birdshot, now in treatment at the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre

Stolen hamburger returned to B.C. restaurant with side of shame

Misunderstanding leads to removal of sizable ornamental sandwich

Ex-hotel manager awarded $65K after judge rules Surrey police assaulted him

Justice Murray Blok concluded police violated Michael Fong’s Charter rights by illegally detaining him

Mountie charged with assault in northwest B.C.

Const. Eric Andrew Unrau’s next court appearance is March 22 in Hazelton

B.C. moves to make seizure of drug dealers’ assets easier

Law reverses onus if cash, cars, real estate found with illegal drugs

‘Riverdale’ diner in B.C. to create milkshake honouring Luke Perry

Rocko’s 24-hour diner in Mission just has to settle on a flavour

MP calls for federal review after B.C. serial killer downgraded to medium-security prison

Cody Legebokoff, found guilty in the deaths of four women, has been transferred to a facility in Ontario

Trudeau hunkers down in Ottawa after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

He cancelled his scheduled visit to Regina today

Serena Ryder, Bahamas headline Squamish Constellation music fest

The event takes place at Hendrickson Field in Squamish on July 26-28

Most Read