Ella Tilbert made tobacco ties at the Friendship Centre on Indigenous Day. The tobacco is meant to keep people safe and will be gifted at a cultural exchange in Prince Rupert. Beth Audet photo.

Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre, in 100 Mile House, featured First Nations artists for Indigenous Day

National Indigenous Peoples Day means ‘coming together with all the nations’

The 100 Mile Stemete7uw’i friendship centre spotlighted First Nations artists at part of its third National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. folks from all walks could visit with the artists and learn from their work.

Rob Diether, the centre’s host coordinator, said it was important to hold an event in 100 Mile that anybody could attend.

“And that’s the case with the friendship centre,” he said. “We’re open to everyone.”

Diether said the event was a good opportunity for people to check out the centre and “a chance for [the] non-Indigenous part of our population to come and recognize the Indigenous people and the history.”

Glady Rowan, the centre’s treasurer, agreed.

“I believe the culture’s been through an awful lot in the past,” and celebrating together can help us move forward together, she said.

Eleanor Bill displayed some of her art and explained how it was made to anyone expressing an interest in learning.

The Canim Lake elder said she works with the youth of her community, teaching them everything she knows about making traditional art.

She would have been in Williams Lake had she not been invited to the friendship centre, she said. “But I’m glad I came to meet other people.”

For Bill, National Indigenous Peoples Day means “coming together with all the nations,” she said.

Ella Gilbert, another elder of the Canim Lake band, made tobacco ties at the centre.

The ties, she said, will be gifted at a cultural exchange in Prince Rupert.

When gifted, the tobacco signifies a prayer to keep people safe.

Ruth Johnny brought her handmade art and puppets to the centre. Her work was also available for sale.

Originally from the Dease River First Nation, Johnny said she learned the Cascadia traditional sewing style from her mother-in-law in the 70s.

She’s been honing her skills over the past 12 years, “to carry on the tradition.”

The puppets, she said, are used for art and play therapy with First Nations Children.

“Those are in memory and honour of residential school survivors that are part of my family,” she said.

Karen Pellerin danced in Regalia, a sacred traditional clothing, and spoke about the hardships of her people.

The Canim Lake First Nation elder said she also did a smudging and blessed the centre.

The Friendship Centre has been “a welcoming, safe environment” since it opened in July, 2015, said Diether.

Karen Pellerin, an elder from the Canim Lake First Nation, danced in Regalia, did a smudging and gave a blessing to the Friendship Centre on National Indigenous Day. Beth Audet photo.

Eleanor Bill, who teaches the Canim Lake band youth to make traditional art, was one of the artists featured at the Friendship Centre for National Indigenous Peoples Day. Beth Audet photo.

