Starry Nights raises money for chest compressor

Organizers of this year’s Starry Nights campaign are looking to raise $30,000 for the 100 Mile District General Hospital.

Brenda Devine, the fundraiser for the South Cariboo Health Foundation, said the money would go toward a Lucas 3 Chest Compression System. This equipment was shown to be needed this past summer as staff worked for two hours to manually resuscitate a patient who suffered a cardiac failure.

“That wore them right out. They had to call in other staff from other departments to help them do chest compressions manually,” Devine said.

The Lucas 3, which is secured around the patient’s body, is equipped with a pump capable of 102 compressions per minute. Devine said this battery-powered device is ideal for the emergency room and will help free up staff during a cardiac event.

Due to current supply chain disruptions as a result of COVID-19, Devine said the cost of the Lucas 3 may be greater than $30,000. However, she’s optimistic they’ll be able to raise more than enough money, noting last year they raised over $80,000.

“The generosity of this community always gets behind these projects. They know how important our hospital is,” Devine said. “We don’t want to lose doctors and staff because they don’t have the equipment to do their job properly.”

If they raise more money like they did last year, Devine said she and other members of the foundation will review the hospital’s wish list and purchase additional equipment.

The lights display for Starry Nights will be lit up at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 following the Santa Claus Parade. Devine said there won’t be an official gathering to mark the occasion but welcomes people to walk by the hospital and check out the lights.

Donations can be either mailed to Bag 399, 100 Mile House V0K 2E0 or dropped off at the hospital reception. Devine is also attempting to set up an online donation option but said it’s not yet up and running.

“Everything that’s raised stays in 100 Mile House, that’s the way the foundation has stayed all these years,” Devine said. “We have a good hospital, great equipment and we want to bring more health care workers in. You see where your money goes.”



