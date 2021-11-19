Starry Nights campaign officially lights up tonight

The official light-up for the Starry Nights campaign kicks off tonight, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m.

There is no official gathering to mark the occasion, but the public is invited to visit 100 Mile District General Hospital over the next few weeks to check out the lights.

This year’s Starry Nights campaign, a fundraiser for the South Cariboo Health Foundation, hopes to raise $30,000 for hospital equipment, including a Lucas 3 Chest Compression System. Organizer Brenda Devine said this equipment was shown to be needed this past summer as staff worked for two hours to manually resuscitate a patient who suffered a cardiac failure.

The Lucas 3, which is secured around the patient’s body, is equipped with a pump capable of 102 compressions per minute. Devine said this battery-powered device is ideal for the emergency room and will help free up staff during a cardiac event.

Those wishing to support the fundraiser can mail donations to Bag 399, 100 Mile House V0K 2E0 or drop them off at the hospital reception. Devine is also attempting to set up an online donation option but said it’s not yet up and running.

All money raised through the campaign stays in the community.



