Stamp club highlights veteran stamps

With Remembrance Day approaching, the 100 Mile House & District Stamp Club is excited to spotlight stamps featuring veterans.
Canada Post memorialized John McCrae with a stamp in 1968. The stamp featured his face and the first two lines of his poem In Flanders Fields.
Since then, many other Remembrance Day stamps have been released.
A Lest We Forget stamp was released in 2009, features a close-up photograph of the National War Memorial in Ottawa
A panel of five stamps was released in 2015, showing a zoomed in picture of the National War Memorial, in Ottawa.
These are just three examples of Remembrance Day stamps. The list goes on.
Although John McCrae’s stamps may not be valuable in the monetary sense, according to the local stamp club, they are essential pieces in any Canadian stamp enthusiast’s collection.
McCrae wrote his famous poem In Flanders Fields in April 1915, after one of his close friends was killed in the Second Battle of Ypres, in Flanders, Belgium.
McCrae noticed wild poppies beginning to bloom between the makeshift graves marked with simple wooden crosses that soldiers were being buried in. He was a surgeon in the Canadian Army Medical Corps in World War I. McCrae ended up dying of pneumonia and meningitis on Jan. 28, 1918, near the end of the war.
He was buried in the Commonwealth War Graves section of Wimereux Cemetery in France with full military honours.
Some of the bloodiest fightings of WWI took place in Flanders. The poppy was the only thing which grew in the aftermath of complete devastation.
