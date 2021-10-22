Spooktacular events in sight for Oct. 31

The witching hour is close at hand and so are several South Cariboo Halloween events.

Although Halloween was a ghost of its former self last year, with trick or treating largely curtailed, several events have been resurrected for both children and their parents on Oct. 31.

The Lone Butte Horse Lake Community Association will host an evening of family fun at the Lone Butte Community Hall with a Trunk or Treat event from 5:30 p.m.-6:45 p.m. Homeowners are invited to bring their Halloween candy to the community hall and set up a Halloween display in the trunk of their cars from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Unfortunately with COVID we’ve been limited with what we can put on for our communities, so it’s been a bit of a struggle,” association treasurer Heidi Meier said. “Halloween, this year, we’re hoping will be spooktacular.”

The event has grown over the years, with more than 20 cars in 2019. Prizes are awarded for the best trunk display, while hot chocolate, coffee and hot dogs are also provided.

Each child will also receive a candy-filled goody bag from the association. The event will be followed by an “amazing” Halloween fireworks display set for 6:45 p.m., Meier said.

“Our local Lone Butte Fire Department comes and set that off for us. We’re hoping the fireworks will be 20 to 30 minutes. We have upped our budget this year because we haven’t been able to do the other events we’d normally plan.”

Meier is asking those who come out to watch the fireworks to bring their own lawn chairs and spread out to help with social distancing. Proof of vaccination is also required to attend the event and children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times.

“We do take that seriously. We don’t want anyone to be harmed because of something we’re doing at the community hall. it’s meant to be just a fun adventure for the kids to get out, explore and celebrate Halloween,” Meier said.

Closer to 100 Mile House, the South Cariboo Search and Rescue’s training coordinator Melissa Johnston has organized a candy giveaway. Several SAR members, along with representatives from the 100 Mile House RCMP, 100 Mile Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance will gather in the Save-on-Foods parking lot from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to hand out candy to trick or treaters. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed and attendees are asked to move through designated areas to avoid congestion.

“With all the stress of COVID-19 we just want to offer families and children the opportunity to enjoy some Halloween traditions in a safe environment, while also knowing that emergency services has taken all precautions with organizing single wrapped candy in a clean and sanitized setting, thus keeping all families safety in mind,” Johnston said.

At 6:30 p.m., the Interlakes Community Hall is hosting a Halloween Bonfire and Fireworks show.

Every child in attendance will receive a candy bag while the adults can enjoy mulled wine to keep warm. The hall’s concession will be open and selling hot dogs, chili, coffee and tea. This event is open to 100 spectators, regardless of vaccination status, although masks remain mandatory.

All attendees will have to sign in so the hall can keep track of its numbers. The fireworks begin at 7 p.m. and will be done by the Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department. Candy donations for the children’s goodie bags are welcome at the hall.



