Spirit of Clinton eliminates advertising and event committee positions

The Spirit of Clinton (SOC) committee met for the first time in 2019 on Jan. 10 in Clinton’s Memorial Hall. At the meeting, the committee discussed various changes and ultimately voted to revise the group’s Terms of Reference.

Most notably, the committee voted to eliminate both the advertising and event committee positions, which are already managed by Village of Clinton staff, and aren’t dually needed.

Instead, the committee will now include four elected positions: the Spirit committee Chair, Vice Chair, Finance committee Chair, and Recreation Commission Chair. For simplicity, all four Chairs were appointed as signing authorities for SOC funds.

The Vice Chair will assume the responsibilities of the SOC Chair in her or his absence, which will eliminate the need for random committee members being asked to chair meetings in the event of an absence, which has happened often in the past.

Upon establishing the new Spirit of Clinton committee, the group held an election for the upcoming year. In previous years, the committee has held elections each September, but that has also been changed, effective Jan. 10, 2019. The committee will now hold elections each January, for a January–December year, rather than a September–September term.

Neil Clare was elected the new SOC Chair, Yvette May was elected as Vice Chair, and Ed Schlosser was elected as the new Recreation Commission Chair. This year I have been elected as the Finance Committee Chair.

The next Spirit of Clinton meeting takes place on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. in the Memorial Hall. Everyone is welcome to attend, as we are always seeking new members to join our collaborative group of volunteers.

Cordova Farm: Riding Clinics return this spring

Cordova Farm has announced its first two riding clinics of 2019, scheduled once again with Mark Halliwell. The clinics are set to take place from April 27–28 and May 18–19. The cost for each weekend’s lessons with coach, trainer, and professional rider Mark Halliwell is $150 per weekend.

Lessons are available for all levels, ages, and disciplines of rider and horse. The clinic’s main focus is on jumping events, but Green and Recreational riders may ride in western tack, if preferred, to learn the basics of horsemanship, equitation, and training theory. Dressage lessons are also available. Each lesson lasts an hour and typically includes a three-rider group.

Limited equine accommodation is available at the farm if necessary, at a cost of $10 per night per horse. Camping at the farm is free. The farm adds no surcharge for the use of their facility, in hopes of encouraging the participation and advancement of local riders. Spectators may attend at no cost to observe the group of riders who regularly take advantage of the Cordova clinics. Cordova farm is an extension of Halliwell’s training and coaching business, “Hallmark Equestrian”.

Cordova Farm is currently booking riders in for their clinics. For more information or to sign up for information on future clinics, contact Nancy McMinn by phone at (250) 459-2976 or by email at snirt6@gmail.com.

Change It Up promotes the positive at PSO

