Spirit of Christmas bright in 100 Mile House

Laurie and Randy Bishop have been adding to their Christmas light display for the past six years. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Laurie and Randy Bishop have been adding to their Christmas light display for the last six years. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Laurie and Randy Bishop have been adding to their Christmas light display for the last six years. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Alan Hughes’ home on Cariboo Trail is lit up brightly for the Christmas season. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A reindeer is just one of the many lights on display at Alan Hughes’ home this year. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) On North Birch Avenue Randy and Laurie Bishop have decorated their home with Christmas lights, both store-bought and homemade. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) On North Birch Avenue Randy and Laurie Bishop have decorated their home with Christmas lights, both store-bought and homemade. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Christmas lights are brightening the skies of the South Cariboo.

Several residents have decorated their yards with Christmas lights, inflatable snowmen and other items to spread the Christmas spirit. 100 Mile residents Randy and Laurie Bishop do it because they’re “a little crazy about Christmas.”

Driving by their home at the end of North Birch Avenue in 100 Mile House, there’s little space left for more decorations.

“I like the buildup to Christmas. When we lived in Lone Butte we lived on a dead-end road so nobody would see our lights, just our neighbours,” Laurie said. “When we moved here six years ago, now everyone can see them. Every year we add a bit more and make it a little brighter.”

While Laurie is the mastermind behind the displays, Randy is the one who sets them up throughout their yard.

The lights have proven popular as there is a steady stream of community members who come by to take pictures of the Bishop’s house at night. Laurie said their daughter even told them she’s seen their lights on social media, which makes her happy.

For Alan Hughes, lighting up his home on Cariboo Trail is all about creating excitement for children in the neighbourhood. Having lived in the community for 42 years, he started to add to his light display 10 years ago and has steadily made it bigger and brighter ever since.

“I have quite a few people come over whose kids can hardly wait till I get my lights up. I have grandkids who love the lights so I think that’s my driving force is to keep those kids happy and give them some brightness for Christmas,” Hughes said. “We get so many people driving by and stopping to take pictures and of course they’re more than welcome anytime.”

Laurie and Randy, meanwhile, said they enjoy driving around to look at the Christmas lights put up by people like Hughes. She said it’s a great way to find new ideas for next year.

This winter, Hughes’ display includes seven reindeer with articulated heads, a polar bear beside an igloo, Santa Claus’ sled with matching wooden reindeer and a big Christmas wreath on top of his house. Hughes said it usually takes him a month to put up everything.

“I walk through it nightly because I like all the lights. It’s so bright, it just makes you happy,” Hughes said. “Next year I want to do a skirt light that’s about 10-feet high with a lot of different colours streaming off of it with a star off the top.”



