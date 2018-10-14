Special visit and high praise for 100 Mile House Lions Club

Debbie Bostock (left), the first vice district governor of the Lions, with Val Clemont, president of the 100 Mile House Lions Club. Beth Audet photo.

The 100 Mile House Lions Club received a special visit on Wednesday, Oct. 3.

Debbie Bostock, the first vice district governor of the Lions, had driven through and stayed overnight in 100 Mile House, but had never stopped in for a visit until last week.

Bostock was impressed by how well the Lions have supported the 100 Mile House community.

“It’s a wonderful community,” she said. “And the Lions Club is embraced in the community and well-respected and, in turn, they do a lot of good for the community.”

She said her goal was to socialize, connect with, inspire and encourage the club members and spread the governor’s message: “We serve.”

She was also informing them of important conferences and upcoming campaigns.

Lions Club International will be holding a fall conference in Whistler and a spring conference in Penticton.

Its foundation, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, is also launching an ambitious fundraising goal of $300 million over the next three years.

Bostock said the Lions Foundation has been recognized as one of the top foundations to donate to because it has such a low overhead thanks to all of its hardworking volunteers.

Bostock would also be presenting Years of Service awards to some of the 100 Mile Lions during her visit.

“I think everyone needs just a pat on the back or a thank you. It goes a long way.”

She said many of the members work very hard for the club and put in a ton of hours to help out those less fortunate than them.

“You don’t have to spend a lot of money with awards and, you know, gifts or anything, just recognize their work and what they do.”

Bostock called the 100 Mile Lions Club “a really successful club” and said the community is lucky to have them.

