Speaker with tips on organic gardening

The Friends of Bridge Lake (FBL) Summer Speakers for July 25 are CEEDS’ Karen Greenwood and Rod Hennecker, giving useful tips on organic gardening, and answering questions. Everyone is welcome at 7 p.m. at the Interlakes Community Centre.

FBL’s annual general meeting will immediately follow CEEDS’ presentation, so please attend to keep the organization flourishing.

Surgeon

Congratulations to Stephanie Ruscheinsky on becoming a surgeon in Internal Medicine, now working in Saskatoon. Brought up at Sheridan Lake and educated at Bridge Lake School and Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School, she graduated from UNBC Prince George.

And to her younger brother, Stephen, on his graduation as a nurse from UBC Kelowna, now working in Kelowna.

Congrats also to parents, Tim and Julie, now residents at Sun Peaks, on a job well done!

Condolences

Those of us at Deka who knew Kitty Adolph were saddened by her July 2 passing, at the age of 47.

We send deepest sympathy to her husband, Keith, and love and compassion to her boys.

AGM

Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association’s (DLDRA) annual general meeting is at 7 .p.m, Tuesday, August 7 at Deka Firehall.

Only members can vote so be sure to pay your annual dues, $7 per person, $10 per couple living together. Guest speaker is MLA Donna Barnett.

There are a couple of vacancies on the Board of Directors, which presents an opportunity for you to take an active part in planning and developing DLDRA’s future.

Congratulations

Birthday bubbly goes to Harry Bishop; and with extra champagne and caviar for Ethel Good’s 95th, July 20.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers

– Interlakes BCRA Rodeo with RCMP Musical Ride at Interlakes Rodeo Grounds, E. Sheridan Lake Rd: Saturday and Sunday, July 21 and 22.

– Bridge Lake Fair meeting is at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24 at the Carroll residence.

– A Celebration of Life for Jean Nixdorf is from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 28 at the Deka Firehall.