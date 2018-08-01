Speaker on changes in forest management, local logging plans, the impact of 2017’s wildfires and recovery plans.

The Friends of Bridge Lake’s final Summer Speaker is Pat Byrne, District Manager of 100 Mile Forest District, speaking on changes in forest management, local logging plans, the impact of 2017’s wildfires, and recovery plans.

Everyone is welcome at 7 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the Interlakes Community Centre.

Lake accesses

In early June, the Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association (DLDRA) hosted multiple meetings at lake accesses, outlining access improvement plans and seeking feedback. Their proposals were well-received, permits procured, and work started by month’s end.

Sulphurous #3 has been graded, and gravel was laid and packed; small, but great for canoes, kayaks, etc.

All three accesses at Higgins Lake have received finer-grade gravel, laid and compacted. Considerable blow-down at #3 will be cleaned up by local volunteers who also committed to keeping all accesses clean and tidy—thank you!

In May, Fisheries installed a dock at #3, similar to that installed at many small lakes which are electric motors only. Residents also requested an outhouse at #3.

Congratulations

Belated birthday wishes go to Lorraine Jerema, Destiny Kerr, Carissa Ruscheinsky, Eva Ruscheinsky and Joe Dayman. Also belated congratulations on Barb and Ted Kerr’s 47th wedding anniversary; and Laurie and Gary Sayenchuk’s 5th.

Birthday bubbly goes to Donna Watson, Terry Allan and Bob Pernoski, and felicitations to Peggy and Dave Lackey on their 31st wedding anniversary.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– The Deka Fishing Derby is from 7 a.m. to dusk on Saturday, Aug. 4; and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 5. Weigh in is at Access 12.

– The Sulphurous/Hathaway Fishing Derby is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4.

– The Bridge Lake Fair meets at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at the Carroll residence.

– The Sulphurous Recreation Site Grand Opening is at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 7.

– The DLDRA annual general meeting is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at the Deka Firehall.

– Ladies Night at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre (MSCEC) is at 7 p.m. on Aug. 9.

– There’s a Jam Session at the MSCEC at 7 p.m. on Aug. 11.