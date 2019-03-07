South Green Lake volunteer firefighter Zak Motala, left, had his Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) mask tested for a tight fit by training officer Del Westfall. Westfall applied smoke around Motala’s SCBA mask to make sure it wasn’t leaking while he was breathing. Ken Alexander photo.

South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department off to good start

Ken Alexander’s regular correspondence for the South Green Lake area

2019 got off to a great start for the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department (SGLVFD) thanks to the ongoing hard work of Fire Chief Peter McKie and the other officers and firefighters.

The recently purchased water supply truck officially went into service on Feb. 9.

The 2006 apparatus holds 2,000 U.S. gallons of water, and it can also pump water.

It has 650 gallons per minute pumping capability, McKie explains.

“We’d use it for pumping if it was too cold to put the pond (large bladder that holds water) down on the ground.”

As far as the SGLVFD fleet goes, McKie says the department should be in good shape until 2035.

“We’ve replaced four trucks in two years, so it’s been a lot of work.”

More dry hydrants

The chief adds the SGLVFD has installed another set of dry hydrants, but they are waiting until early spring to get them accredited and receive a Fire Underwriters Survey (FUS) upgrade status.

This would help to lower insurance for properties within 300 metres of the dry hydrants.

The new dry hydrants are at Access roads #1 and #14.

The SGLVFD now has four dry hydrants, including the two that were previously installed at Access roads #5 and #10.

Two more hydrants are scheduled to be installed this fall, McKie says, adding the locations are yet to be determined.

“There are some access roads – #4, #6 and #9 – we can’t use because they are either blocked or they are too steep.”

The long-term goal is to place dry hydrants at every second or third access road, and then go for accreditation on a large-diameter hose lay, he explains.

“This will ultimately give every property a 3A FUS rating. It will help decrease the homeowners’ fire insurance premiums.”

McKie says the SGLVFD plans to install and get FUS certification for two dry hydrants a year until 2023.

“Then everyone will be covered [for lower insurance].”

Ongoing training

Training is ongoing for the firefighters with practices being held twice a month.

Three firefighters have volunteered to take officer training, so they can become captains.

“We have them taking Fire Officer 1 training and they have completed about 12 hours so far – about one-third of the way through the modules.”

Breath of fresh air

The SGLVFD is in the process of acquiring a Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) filling station.

Until now, the local department’s SCBA tanks have been filled by the Watch Lake-North Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

McKie says the SGLVFD will now be able to help the 70 Mile House and Loon Lake volunteer fire departments fill their air tanks.

“[The filling station] will also allow [the local firefighters] to train more on the SCBA equipment.”

Previous story
Stolen hamburger returned to B.C. restaurant with side of shame

Just Posted

Loon Lake Road mom gives birth on side of Highway 97

“It did really help us knowing the ambulance was at least on its way”

The 100 Mile Wranglers face tough battle with Revelstoke after eliminating Sicamous

‘If we’re going to try to match them, we need everybody contributing’

Four babies born at Cariboo Memorial Hospital since maternity unit closure

Six Cariboo babies born in Kamloops

Driver goes down 40-foot embankment after losing control near 108 Mile Ranch

The weekly police report from the 100 Mile House and area RCMP

Quesnel Kangaroos claim first CIHL playoff championship in eight seasons

Roos beat Terrace River Kings 9-3 after scoring seven unanswered goals in second period

Trudeau acknowledges ‘erosion of trust’ between office and former minister

“I was not aware of that erosion of trust. As prime minister and leader of the federal ministry…

Most expensive new car ever: Bugatti sells for $19 million

A one-off Bugatti luxury sports car displayed at the Geneva auto show has sold for $18.9 million

French Cardinal resigns over sexual abuse cover-up

French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin was found guilty of covering up sexual abuse

Can Zuckerberg really make a privacy-friendly Facebook?

Facebook will also display similar advertising on the privacy-protected messaging services

Edler plays hero with OT winner as Canucks beat Leafs 3-2

Vancouver has 10 wins in last 11 home games versus Toronto

COLUMN: National internet access plan needed in next federal budget

Garth Frizzell is a Councillor for the City of Prince George and Second Vice President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Attempted murder, sex assault charges laid in stabbing of cop, woman outside B.C. school

Manoj George, 49, of Delta is now facing a total of 10 charges in relation to the incident on Feb. 20

B.C. school gets Rick Hansen Foundation’s first ‘gold’ accessibility rating

Rick Hansen Secondary was paid a visit by its namesake, who announced the accolade

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice to investigate B.C. legislature affair

Beverley McLachlin retained to examine allegations of officer spending

Most Read