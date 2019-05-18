South Green Lake VFD busy with live fire training, runaway grass fire and garage sale

SGLVFD busy with live fire training, runaway grass fire and May 19 Garage Sale

Three members of the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department (SGLVFD) – Zak Motala, Warren Lowe and Ken Alexander – attended the Live Fire Training Weekend put on by the 150 Mile House Fire Department on April 26-28.

The annual training weekend attracted firefighters and trainers from all over the province.

The weekend began with a two-hour orientation session during which firefighters put on their full turnout gear, including Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus equipment on Friday evening.

Saturday saw the trainees going through eight one-hour training modules in their full turnout gear – some classroom sessions, but most were physically demanding modules with air packs on – during snow and windy conditions.

These included live fire vehicle fire, live fire natural gas meter shut-off, entering a smoke-filled container for an isolate fire search, basement self-rescue and ladder rescue.

There were four training sessions on Sunday, with an emphasis on safety and fire-rescue techniques.

Firefighter Lowe says it was an excellent weekend of training, very professionally presented and executed by the members of 150 Mile Fire Department.

He adds training included several realistic scenarios that might be encountered by either interior or exterior fire attack and containment crews.

“Some of the models were physically challenging, and all were very informative.”

Firefighter Motala says the live fire training was incredibly good.

“The trainers were very thorough and made sure we understood everything.” Each training module was organized professionally and had unique and helpful points, he explains.

Motala adds safety was a big subject and seemed to be a focus for firefighters.

“I really got to add some aspects of being a safe, well-trained firefighter.”

Grass fire

SGLVFD members responded to a grass fire on May 3.

Initially, we got a report from a Canada Post delivery employee that there were smoke and debris burning on a lakeshore property at 3 p.m., fire chief Peter McKie says, adding two firefighters attended to investigate.

Upon arrival, McKie notes it was determined a grass fire was larger than expected and a page-out was made for more manpower and resources.

“It ended up being a small burn pile that got out of control due to the wind coming off the lake. Grass and debris were burned approximately one acre and encroached into the neighbouring property.”

The chief adds 3,500 gallons of water was used to extinguish the grass fire and complete the mop-up. Fifteen firefighters attended the fire with three apparatus.

For precautionary reasons and the possibility of a wind event, one water pump and seven sprinklers were deployed overnight, McKie notes.

Crews went back the next day to assess the scene and removed the pump and sprinklers as they were no longer needed.

“This was a very good example of the need to ensure the conditions are right for any type of burning.

“Our area is drying out quickly. Please make sure you have an adequate supply of water and a shovel if you’re going to do any burning.”

Always check with BC Wildfire Service – www.2.gov.bc.ca/content/safety/wildfire – for any restrictions before doing any burning.

Garage sale

The South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department (SGLVFD) annual fundraising Garage Sale is slated for May 19 at the South Green Lake Fire Hall from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

The delicious homemade pies – apple, blueberry, strawberry/rhubarb and cherry – will be on sale for $8 apiece. Other baked goods and hotdogs will also be sold.

Folks are asked to bring their own bags for purchased items.

If anyone would like to assist, please arrive at the fire hall at 9 a.m., locate an auxiliary member and they will put you to work.

No sales of pies and other treasures will be made before 9:30 a.m.

During the Garage Sale, Shelly Harnden, RFT wildfire technician for the 100 Mile Fire Zone of the Cariboo Fire Centre, will be putting on a FireSmart presentation starting at 10 a.m. in the upstairs room of the old fire hall.

The PowerPoint presentation, which will last around 90 minutes, will cover all aspects of the importance of FireSmarting property.

Given the two wildfire alerts in the past two years and the eight-week evacuation order in 2017, it is recommended people who want to FireSmart their property to attend or, at least, drop in during the presentation.

SGLVFD will also have booths – upstairs at the presentation and in the main fire hall – to provide FireSmart information.

Two local FireSmart ambassadors will be available to answer questions, provide FireSmart material and they will offer free assistance to property owners who want to do self-assessments of their properties.

There will also be a table where firefighters will explain the value of protecting structures with water sprinklers and they will be taking orders for home sprinkler systems.

If you have anything to donate to the garage sale, contact Roger at 250-456-7755 to arrange pickup.

