South Green Lake residents working on FireSmart safety

Bravo FireSmart Champion Pat Graham said she was very pleased with the turnout of 20 people to clean up the vegetative debris from a strip of wild land next to the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department (SGLVFD) Hall on Aug. 29.

There were a lot of SGLVFD firefighters and property owners of the Bravo and Gateway FireSmart Neighbourhoods working at the work bee, she added.

“I was very pleased with the turnout [for the FireSmart work bee]. We had lots of help, especially with the four dump trailers,” Graham said. “Everyone did an amazing job as everything was cleaned up and taken away in three trips to the 70 Mile Eco Depot for each trailer.”

She added a great thank-you goes to [Thompson-Nicola Regional District FireSmart Coordinator] Daniel Funk for supplying a delicious lunch, as well as all those who showed up and made the event a success.

Local FireSmart Representative Bob Bell was also pleased with the turnout for the work bee.

“What a great job done by the Bravo FireSmart Neighbourhood,” Bell said.

The event was well attended by friends and neighbours removing fuel from an area covered with dead-fall and dead ground vegetation.

“Year three for the Bravo FireSmart recognized Neighbourhood and [it is] continuing to make a difference. Congratulations.”

Funk attended the work bee and brought and cooked food for lunch and a great sense of humour, all of which was well received by the local volunteers.

Upon his arrival, he jumped in and started removing the debris from the wildland area.

It was obvious, the potential wildfire fuel had been growing in height and thickness over the years it had been close to the Fire Hall and the nearby cabins.

Funk said it was his pleasure to come to South Green Lake to help perform the much-needed mitigation work, and to work alongside the community members.

“It is through teamwork that we support wildfire preparedness, prevention, and mitigation and this was shown by [FireSmart] community [on Aug. 29.]”

He added the implementation of FireSmart principles is so important to all communities living in the wildland urban interface (WUI).

“The disposal of the pruning and spacing techniques was completed and will make the community much safer in a wildfire occurrence.

“Let’s continue to keep your community safe from wildfire and congratulations on becoming a recognized FireSmart community.”

Fire Chief pleased with work bee

SGLVFD Fire Chief Roger Graham said the department is thankful for the work and effort from the and Bravo and Gateway neighbourhoods and other volunteers at the recent FireSmart work bee.

“This [work] has added a lot more protection to the adjacent properties as well as the Fire Hall.”

It is helping to make the South Green community much more wild fire resilient, the fire chief noted.

He added the local FireSmart crew is still looking for a volunteer to become the neighbourhood champion for the east end of the lake and complete all of the South Green Lake community in the Firesmart program, Graham said.

For more information contact Local FireSmart Representative Ken Alexander at 250-456-7496, or email at topdrawer1948@gmail.com.

100 Mile House