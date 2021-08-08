South Green Lake fire chief calls it a day

The South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary last week funded a retirement event for Fire Chief Peter McKie, maintenance officer Bob Walker and Capt. Art Groves.

The retirements were due to a variety of reasons, including health issues and people moving away from the South Green Lake community.

“I was only expecting a small send-off from the fire department, but it went way beyond my expectations,” McKie said. “The commemorative plaques for the three of us were unexpected but very much appreciated by all of the retiring members.”

McKie said the retirements left a big gap to fill, but some members have stepped up to fill vacant positions and “keep the fire department moving forward.”

He thanked Roger Graham for becoming the new fire chief, along with Dunham Craig as the new deputy fire chief and Bob Bell, new assistant fire chief. Steve Baker will become the new captain, Dennis Nagy existing captain and Brian Wagner the new maintenance officer. I will be the fire prevention officer.

“Thank you all for stepping up,” McKie said. “On the fact that what we’ve accomplished by working together over the past 10 years, I feel very confident the fire department will continue to grow and support Green Lake with activities such as FireSmart, dry hydrant project, fire prevention and continuing to upgrade our training to meet WorkSafeBC and Office of the Fire Commissioner’s Playbook requirements.”

McKie also thanked the Thompson-Nicola Regional District for its support “when we became a TNRD Fire Hall by getting us through the growing pains and all of their processes – most importantly the TNRD Fire Protection Services staff for helping us get through their processes.

“I would also like to thank everybody for their dedication and commitment to many projects over the past decade. If it wasn’t for them, we couldn’t have achieved all that we have done.”

New chief Graham credited McKie for helping the fire department become “one of the finest fire halls in the TNRD.”

McKie joined the SGLVFD in 2008, becoming the acting chief in 2010-2011.

“He became chief in 2013 and began rebuilding the fire department with the influx of new members,” Graham said in a speech.

“Shortly thereafter, Peter began the process of the SGLVFD becoming a Thompson-Nicola Regional District fire department, which makes the liability issue authority a lot easier for all of us.”

Graham noted McKie started training firefighters on all of the fire department’s apparatus. This was followed by the B.C. Structure Firefighter Competency & Training Playbook. “With the help of Dave Plenert and Del Westfall, you guided us through the training required to meet the requirements for firefighting standards.”

The 2017 wildfires were a challenge the fire department tackled together, Graham said. COVID-19 also presented some difficult situations – but as a group they managed to get through it safely.

‘Through your guidance and leadership, along with the help and eagerness to get involved by the members, we have become one of the finest fire halls in the TNRD,” he said. “We will strive to continue your love, dedication and passion for our fire hall.

“On behalf of our members and the Auxiliary, we thank you for all you have done.”

